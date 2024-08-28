Emerge And Rise Partners With Live From The Southside To Empower San Antonio Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- said Norman Velez, owner of Brooster's Backyard IcehouseSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emerge and Rise , Inc. is excited to announce a new partnership with Live From The Southside , led by April Monterrosa. This collaboration will introduce the Shop Local SA campaign, a significant initiative to promote and support local entrepreneurs and small businesses across San Antonio, with a beta program launching on the Southside. The partnership will also provide essential business, financial, and digital literacy resources alongside increased visibility through weekly business insights, co-hosted events, and joint promotional efforts.The collaboration kicks off with a special Big Give event on September 18 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the recently reopened Brooster's Backyard Icehouse, located at 815 Pleasanton Road. This event, hosted by Norman Velez, the venue's owner, will introduce the partnership, the Shop Local SA campaign, and a fundraiser supporting various entrepreneurial initiatives led by Emerge and Rise.“Norman, April, and Lina have exciting and empowring things planned for the Southside business community,” said Lina Rugova, CEO of Emerge and Rise.“This partnership is rooted in our shared vision of inclusivity and economic growth.”April Monterrosa added,“This partnership is about truly uplifting the community we both care so deeply about. I'm thrilled to bring these resources to our community's small businesses, helping them thrive.”In addition to the Big Give event, the partnership will feature ongoing cross-promotional efforts, showcasing each other's work across platforms and reinforcing their mutual commitment to fostering community growth and business success throughout San Antonio.Join us on September 18 to celebrate this exciting new chapter for the Southside and the entire San Antonio community!ABOUT Brooster's Backyard Icehouse :Brooster's Backyard Icehouse, located at 815 Pleasanton Road, is a kid and pet-friendly open-air venue owned by Norman Velez. Known for its relaxed atmosphere, it serves as a community gathering spot on the Southside of San Antonio, offering a welcoming environment for families and friends.ABOUT Live From The Southside:Live From The Southside is a prominent media platform founded by April Monterrosa. It celebrates the culture, community, and businesses of San Antonio's Southside and is committed to promoting local talent and entrepreneurship.ABOUT Emerge and Rise:Emerge and Rise is a nonprofit venture development organization that empowers local entrepreneurs and small businesses in San Antonio. Through various programs, it provides essential business, financial, and digital literacy resources, as well as mental health empowerment, fostering economic growth and inclusivity across the city.

