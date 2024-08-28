Healthrev Partners Unveils Advanced Eligibility And Authorization Solution For Home Health And Hospice With Velocity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Velocity's NEW Eligibility and Authorization Solution for Home and Hospice

Velocity aims to tackle challenges like delayed care initiation and revenue loss by automating E&A processes for home health and hospice.

- Michelle Mullins, MHA, BSN, RN – Partner & Chief Operating OfficerOZARK, MO, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HealthRev Partners , a leader in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, has announced a significant enhancement to its Velocity platform. The upgraded system now features an advanced Eligibility and Authorization (E&A) solution, designed to streamline and optimize E&A processes for home health and hospice agencies.Velocity's new E&A feature addresses critical pain points in the industry, including delayed initiation of care, revenue loss, administrative burden, and increased risk of claim denials. By automating and organizing E&A tasks, Velocity helps agencies reduce errors, improve efficiency, and ensure timely care delivery.Key features of Velocity's E&A solution include:. Automated triggers for task completion notifications. Multiple views and access levels for different team members. Data consistency checks to reduce variability and errors. Built-in communication features for improved team coordination. Performance metrics for monitoring and improving E&A processesMichael Greenlee, Founder and CEO of HealthRev Partners, stated, "Our enhanced Velocity platform is a major advancement for home health and hospice agencies. By streamlining E&A processes, we're not just improving operational efficiency – we're helping agencies initiate care faster, reduce rehospitalization risks, and achieve success in value-based payment models."The new E&A solution is available to agencies either as a Software as a Service (SaaS) option or as part of HealthRev's comprehensive expert services. This flexibility allows agencies to choose the level of support that best fits their needs and goals.Michelle Mullins, MHA, BSN, RN – Partner & Chief Operating Officer of HealthRev Partners, added, "Timely initiation of care is crucial for preventing rehospitalization, especially as hospital lengths of stay decrease and patients are discharged to home health care with more complex needs. Velocity's E&A solution directly addresses this challenge, supporting agencies in their efforts to provide high-quality care and succeed in value-based payment environments."Home health and hospice agencies interested in learning more about the enhanced Velocity platform can schedule a demo through the HealthRev Partners website.About HealthRev Partners:HealthRev Partners is a leading innovator in healthcare technology, specializing in revenue cycle management solutions for the home health, hospice, and palliative care industries. Their flagship product, Velocity, combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise to help agencies optimize their financial performance by driving predictable revenue and focus on delivering quality patient care. HealthRev offers services focused on enhancing revenue cycle management for home health, hospice, and palliative care agencies. Key services include:- Coding Services: Rapid coding with error-free clinical documentation to ensure accurate billing.- Billing Services: Clean claims submission aimed at maximizing reimbursements and improving cash flow.- Revenue Recovery: Focused on recovering claims that have aged past 90 days.- OASIS Review and Plan of Care Review: Comprehensive reviews to ensure compliance and accuracy in patient assessments.- Analytics and Reporting: Utilizing the Velocity platform for real-time insights into operations, financial performance, and staff productivity.These services are designed to help agencies drive predictable revenue and focus on delivering quality patient care.For more information:HealthRev Partners866-780-3554...

