Author Maureen Meehan Set To Appear On Kate Delaney's America Tonight Show And Host Book Signing At Bookshopbesties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maureen Meehan Books

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Maureen Meehan is thrilled to announce an exclusive television interview with Kate Delaney on the popular America Tonight show, airing tonight. This exciting opportunity will showcase Maureen Meehan's latest works and insights into the creative process behind their captivating novels.In addition to the interview, Maureen Meehan will be hosting a signing event at BookshopBesties, located at Spare Time Books, on September 8 from 12 PM to 2 PM. This event promises to be a fantastic occasion for fans and readers to meet Maureen Meehan in person, get their books signed, and engage in lively discussions about their favorite characters and stories that have captivated audiences.The following titles will be available for signing:Dying to Ski, a Mary MacIntosh novelSnake River Secret, a Mary MacIntosh novelPowder River Poison, a Mary MacIntosh novelPandemic Predator, a Mary MacIntosh novelPoisoned by Proxy, a Mary MacIntosh novelThe Five, a Mary MacIntosh novelRodeo, a newly released Mary MacIntosh novel60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck), a non-fiction workPush You Away, a non-fiction bookLet Me Be, a non-fiction bookIn a recent pitch to notable personalities such as Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson, and Drew Barrymore, Maureen expressed enthusiasm for sharing these compelling narratives that explore themes of resilience and adventure.“I am excited to share my journey and the stories that have shaped my writing,” said Maureen Meehan.“The interview with Kate Delaney will be a fantastic platform to discuss my work, and I can't wait to meet everyone at the book signing!Join Maureen Meehan for an engaging evening on America Tonight August 29, 2024, and mark your calendars for the book signing at BookshopBesties. Don't miss the chance to meet the author and grab your signed copies of these thrilling novels and insightful non-fiction works.Event Details:TV Interview:Show: America Tonight with Kate DelaneyDate: August 29, 2024Time: 2 PM PSTBook Signing:Location: BookshopBesties at Spare Time BooksDate: September 8Time: 12 PM - 2 PM

Andrea Morrison

The Eagle Literary

+1 209-692-5181

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Short Film of my books by Maureen Anne Meehan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.