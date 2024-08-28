Author Maureen Meehan Set To Appear On Kate Delaney's America Tonight Show And Host Book Signing At Bookshopbesties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Maureen Meehan is thrilled to announce an exclusive television interview with Kate Delaney on the popular America Tonight show, airing tonight. This exciting opportunity will showcase Maureen Meehan's latest works and insights into the creative process behind their captivating novels.
In addition to the interview, Maureen Meehan will be hosting a book
signing event at BookshopBesties, located at Spare Time Books, on September 8 from 12 PM to 2 PM. This event promises to be a fantastic occasion for fans and readers to meet Maureen Meehan in person, get their books signed, and engage in lively discussions about their favorite characters and stories that have captivated audiences.
The following titles will be available for signing:
Dying to Ski, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Snake River Secret, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Powder River Poison, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Pandemic Predator, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Poisoned by Proxy, a Mary MacIntosh novel
The Five, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Rodeo, a newly released Mary MacIntosh novel
60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck), a non-fiction work
Push You Away, a non-fiction book
Let Me Be, a non-fiction book
In a recent pitch to notable personalities such as Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson, and Drew Barrymore, Maureen expressed enthusiasm for sharing these compelling narratives that explore themes of resilience and adventure.
“I am excited to share my journey and the stories that have shaped my writing,” said Maureen Meehan.“The interview with Kate Delaney will be a fantastic platform to discuss my work, and I can't wait to meet everyone at the book signing!
Join Maureen Meehan for an engaging evening on America Tonight August 29, 2024, and mark your calendars for the book signing at BookshopBesties. Don't miss the chance to meet the author and grab your signed copies of these thrilling novels and insightful non-fiction works.
Event Details:
TV Interview:
Show: America Tonight with Kate Delaney
Date: August 29, 2024
Time: 2 PM PST
Book Signing:
Location: BookshopBesties at Spare Time Books
Date: September 8
Time: 12 PM - 2 PM
