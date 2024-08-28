(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Gotham Sports App Will Become The Exclusive TV Everywhere

And DTC Streaming Home Of MSG+ and The YES App NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotham Advanced and Entertainment ("GAME"), the digital joint venture between MSG Networks and the YES formed earlier this year, will launch The Gotham Sports App this fall prior to the and NHL regular seasons.

The app will house MSG+ and the YES App under one roof – becoming the exclusive regional TV Everywhere and direct-to-consumer streaming home of each service, featuring the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, Brooklyn Nets and New York Yankees.

Fans within MSG Networks' and YES' respective regional coverage territories (New York State, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania) who are authenticated MSG Networks and YES subscribers through their respective traditional pay TV providers will receive The Gotham Sports App at no additional cost.

Fans tuning into live games on The Gotham Sports App will enjoy numerous innovative enhancements including

the most advanced app-based live stats package, free-to-play real-time games, a loyalty program featuring rewards points, and convenient one-stop access to their favorite teams.

Fans can learn more about The Gotham Sports App by visiting . The app will be available on a variety of devices and platforms at launch, including Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku and the Web, with additional platforms expected to be added in the near future.

For those customers who do not subscribe to a traditional TV service, The Gotham Sports App will offer for purchase the existing MSG+ and YES App services, as well as a combination Gotham Sports package that includes both services:













ANNUAL MONTHLY GAMEPASS MSG+



$279.99 $29.99 $9.99 YES App





$239.99 $24.99

Gotham Package (MSG+ and YES) $359.99 $41.99











Andrea Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Networks, said: "We are excited through GAME to bring New York area fans their favorite teams in one state-of-the-art app.

With the increased fragmentation of outlets carrying fan favorite sports programming, The Gotham Sports App allows fans of our teams one easy access point for New York area sporting events from MSG Networks and the YES Network."



"The new Gotham Sports App will deploy GAME's best-in-class technology to deliver a greatly enhanced fan experience, showcasing the best in New York sports all in one place," said Jon Litner, CEO, YES Network. "The app, which will be free to our distributors' authenticated customers, will provide one convenient digital destination for our programming services and for fans of some of the most iconic teams in all of sports."



In January, MSG Networks ("MSGN") and the YES Network ("YES") announced GAME, a 50/50 joint venture to capitalize on technical and operational synergies associated with MSGN's and YES' streaming services.

GAME also offers turn-key digital content distribution services, including platform technology, operational support and comprehensive data analytics to third parties, utilizing the combined technical and operational expertise each company has garnered from the respective successful launch and operation of the MSG+ and the YES App.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks (MSG and MSG Sportsnet) and MSG+, a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming service, that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR ).

MSG+ launched in June 2023, and was the first Regional Sports Network to offer single game purchases.

MSG+ offers fans access to

all

MSG-produced programming included on the networks in their area on a monthly or annual basis as well, and is available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television providers of MSG Networks.

About YES Network

The YES Network owns the exclusive regional media rights of the 27-time World Champion New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. YES, which has earned 146 Emmy Awards since its 2002 launch, also televises original biography, interview and magazine programs, college sports and Manchester City and AC Milan soccer. YES made the list of

Forbes'

top 10 most valuable sports business brands

in the world

for nine straight years.

YES launched the YES App in March 2021 for authenticated users in its regional coverage territory, and it quickly became the #1 free sports app in the Apple App Store.

Direct-to-consumer access to the YES Network has been available through the YES App since March 2023.

In addition to providing fans with a live stream of the YES Network, the YES App features customizable push notifications, personalized content, game highlights, and app-exclusive original sports and lifestyle programming.

It has won two New York Emmy Awards in its first two years of eligibility.



Contact: Eric Handler, YES Network – [email protected]

Contact: Dan Schoenberg, MSG Networks – [email protected]

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.