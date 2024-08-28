The Relatives Celebrates 50 Years Of Transforming Lives And Forming Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Join Us for an Evening Honoring Five Decades of Service and Hope"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Relatives, a vital lifeline for Charlotte's youth, is proud to celebrate 50 years of helping young people transition out of homelessness, providing essential housing, meeting basic needs, offering mental resources, and delivering personalized one-on-one case management.

Event Details:

Date: September 5th, 2024



Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM



Location: The Collector's Room, 2122 Freedom Dr. D, Charlotte, NC 28208

For half a century, The Relatives has been more than just a shelter; it has been a source of hope, resilience, and new beginnings for countless young people. Our mission has always been to offer more than temporary relief-we provide long-term solutions that pave the way for stable futures. Through safe housing, access to food and clothing, mental health services, and individualized case management, we've empowered thousands to rise above their circumstances and thrive.

"This milestone is a profound reflection of the love and dedication that has formed countless families over the past 50 years," said Trish Hobson, Executive Director of The Relatives. "For five decades, we've been more than a shelter-we've been a family to those who needed one most. We've walked alongside young people as they've found their way out of homelessness, providing the resources, support, and encouragement they need to build brighter futures. Our community's commitment has made this journey possible, and for that, we are deeply grateful."

This milestone celebration will not only honor our history but also highlight the incredible impact we've made in the lives of Charlotte's youth. The evening will feature powerful stories from those we've supported, reflections from our dedicated team, and a shared vision for continuing our work in the community.

Media Invitation:

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant event. Interviews with program alumni, board members, and leadership will be available upon request.

About The Relatives:

We aim to be a Relative to the vulnerable youth and young adults in our community ages 7-24, by enabling them to achieve independence through comprehensive services tailored to their individualized needs, in a space where they feel loved, supported, and accepted as their authentic selves.

Contact:

