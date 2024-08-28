عربي


Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report For Q2 And 6M Of 2024 (Unaudited)


8/28/2024 5:16:00 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selected financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2024 compared to 6 months of 2023 and 30.06.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2024 06m 2023 Change
Revenue 30 145 31 407 -4.0%
Gross profit 17 189 18 837 -8.7%
Operating profit 8 562 10 681 -19.8%
EBITDA 10 055 12 272 -18.1%
Net profit for the period 7 786 5 422 43.6%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 7 053 4 772 47.8%
Earnings per share (EUR) 0,20 0,13 53.8%
Operating cash flow for the period 4 137 10 802 -61.7%
in thousands of EUR 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Change
Total assets 80 534 72 252 11.5%
Total current assets 67 483 59 395 13.6%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 61 433 54 120 13.5%
Cash and cash equivalents 38 867 32 878 18.2%
Margin analysis, % 06m 2024 06m 2023 Change
Gross profit 57,0 60,0 -5.0%
Operating profit 28,4 34,0 -16.5%
EBITDA 33,4 39,1 -14.6%
Net profit 25,8 17,3 49.1%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 23,4 15,2 53.9%
Financial ratios, % 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Change
ROA 16,3 14,5 12.4%
ROE 22,0 20,2 8.9%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 3,1 4,1 -24.4%
Current ratio 6,4 5,8 10.3%
Quick ratio 3,9 3,4 14.7%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 30 145 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2024, representing a 4.0% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 7.2%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during 6 months of 2024 amounted to 17 189 thousand EUR and decrease by 8.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2024 decreased by 5.0% compared to 6 months of 2023. The cost of sold goods increased by 3.1%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2024 amounted to 8 562 thousand EUR, compared to 10 681 thousand EUR for 6 months of 2023, decrease by 19.8%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 28.4% for 6 months of 2024 (34.0% for 6 months of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2024 decreased by 18.1% and amounted to 10 055 thousand EUR, which is 33.4% in margin terms (12 272 thousand EUR and 39.1% for 6 months of 2023).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2024 amounted to 7 053 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 4 772 thousand EUR for 6 months of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2024 was 23.4% against net profit 15.2% for 6 months of 2023.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 80 534 thousand EUR representing increase by 11.5% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.

Trade and other receivables increased by 358 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to 1 712 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024. Inventory balance increased by 1 922 thousand EUR and amounted to 25 862 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 7 313 thousand EUR and amounted to 61 433 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024. Current liabilities increased by 267 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2024.

Investments

During 6 months of 2024 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 476 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 708 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2024, the Group employed 1 625 employees, including 507 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2024 amounted to 7 117 thousand EUR ( 6 902 thousand EUR in 6 months 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 305 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 06 months 2024

On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG and in the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

On the 29th of May 2024, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 29, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG and in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

On June 20, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

  • Approved the 2023 Annual Report;
  • Left the net profit undistributed and included the net profit of the financial year 2023 in retained earnings.

    The decisions of the general meeting was published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group .

    Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

    in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2024 31.12.2023
    Unaudited Audited
    ASSETS
    Current assets
    Cash and cash equivalents 2 38 867 32 878
    Trade and other receivables 3 1 712 1 354
    Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 917 1 115
    Current loans granted 20 29
    Other assets 105 79
    Inventories 4 25 862 23 940
    Total current assets 67 483 59 395
    Non-current assets
    Non-current receivables 297 292
    Investments in associates 109 85
    Investments in other shares 223 213
    Deferred tax asset 2 375 2 155
    Intangible assets 651 579
    Investment property 911 899
    Property, plant and equipment 5 8 485 8 634
    Total non-current assets 13 051 12 857
    TOTAL ASSETS 80 534 72 252
    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
    Current liabilities
    Current borrowings 2 312 0
    Current lease liabilities 1 222 2 162
    Trade and other payables 6 4 933 7 377
    Tax liabilities 2 086 747
    Total current liabilities 10 553 10 286
    Non-current liabilities
    Deferred tax liability 773 736
    Non-current lease liabilities 4 751 4 321
    Non-current provisions 48 46
    Total non-current liabilities 5 572 5 103
    Total liabilities 16 125 15 389

    Equity
    Share capital 7 3 600 3 600
    Share premium 4 967 4 967
    Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306
    Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 742 -20 002
    Retained earnings 71 302 64 249
    Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 61 433 54 120
    Non-controlling interest 2 976 2 743
    Total equity 64 409 56 863
    TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 80 534 72 252

    Consolidated Income Statement

    in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 06m 2024 06m 2023
    Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
    Revenue from contracts with customers 9 16 241 17 266 30 145 31 407
    Cost of goods sold -6 841 -6 553 -12 956 -12 570
    Gross Profit 9 400 10 713 17 189 18 837
    Distribution expenses -3 001 -2 775 -5 773 -5 554
    Administrative expenses -1 191 -1 091 -2 454 -2 277
    Other operating income 59 59 107 116
    Other operating expenses -253 -188 -507 -441
    Operating profit 5 014 6 718 8 562 10 681
    Currency exchange income/(expense) 916 -1 492 865 -2 591
    Other finance income/(expenses) -56 -29 72 -185
    Net finance income 860 -1 521 937 -2 776
    Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -2 8 14 12
    Profit before tax 5 872 5 205 9 513 7 917
    Income tax expense -1 002 -1 650 -1 727 -2 495
    Profit for the period 4 870 3 555 7 786 5 422
    Attributable to :
    Equity holders of the Parent company 4 499 3 156 7 053 4 772
    Non-controlling interest 371 399 733 650
    Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,12 0,09 0,20 0,13

    Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

    in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 06m 2024 06m 2023
    Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
    Profit for the period 4 870 3 555 7 786 5 422
    Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :
    Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 670 -624 406 -1 384
    Total other comprehensive income for the period 670 -624 406 -1 384
    Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 5 540 2 931 8 192 4 038
    Attributable to :
    Equity holders of the Parent company 5 049 2 029 7 313 2 612
    Non-controlling interest 491 902 879 1 426

    Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

    in thousands of EUR Note 06m 2024 06m 2023
    Unaudited Unaudited
    Cash flow from operating activities
    Profit for the period 7 786 5 422
    Adjustments for:
    Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 493 1 591
    Share of profit of equity accounted investees -14 -12
    Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 10 -11
    Net finance income / costs -937 2 776
    Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 3 -1
    Provision for inventories 1 2
    Income tax expense 1 727 2 495
    Change in inventories -1 922 1 342
    Change in trade and other receivables -358 -1 195
    Change in trade and other payables -1 912 -125
    Interest paid -48 0
    Income tax paid -1 692 -1 482
    Net cash flow from operating activities 4 137 10 802
    Cash flow from investing activities
    Interest received 482 172
    Dividends received 8 11
    Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 20 5
    Loans granted 0 -15
    Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 9 0
    Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -476 -708
    Acquisition of intangible assets -72 -88
    Net cash flow from investing activities -29 -623
    Cash flow from financing activities
    Proceeds from borrowings 4 000 0
    Repayment of borrowings -1 700 0
    Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 085 -1 118
    Interest paid on lease liabilities -375 -367
    Dividends paid -646 -525
    Net cash flow from financing activities 194 -2 010
    Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4 302 8 169
    Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 32 878 25 909
    Effect of translation to presentation currency 1 837 -3 452
    Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -150 415
    Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2 38 867 31 041

    AS Silvano Fashion Group
    Phone: +372 6845 000
    Email: ...

    Attachment

    SFG consolidated interim financial report of Q2 and 6m of 2024 unaudited

