Horizon Healthcare San Diego Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Facility With Landmark Partnerships

The newly opened Horizon Healthcare San Diego facility, a state-of-the-art center designed to revolutionize post-hospital care.

Horizon Healthcare Executive Director Victor Candela, Senior Director Martin, and Top Medical Mobility CEO Pinny Surkis standing together outside the newly opened San Diego facility.

A Symbol of Trust and Collaboration: Horizon Healthcare's Executive Director Victor Candela and Top Medical Mobility CEO Pinny Surkis seal their groundbreaking partnership with a firm handshake, marking a new chapter in San Diego's healthcare excellence.

A New Era in San Diego Healthcare Begins with Horizon Healthcare's Advanced Facility, Powered by a Strategic Partnership with industry leaders

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Horizon Healthcare San Diego is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its revolutionary new facility, a major leap forward in delivering top-notch healthcare services to the San Diego community. This state-of-the-art center is the product of a strategic alliance with industry leaders, Oxford Health Group and Top Medical Mobility designed to elevate healthcare standards and provide unparalleled care for those in need.With a focus on cutting-edge hospital beds for sale and innovative medical bed mattresses, this partnership sets a new benchmark for healthcare delivery in the region.Horizon Healthcare: Transforming Patient Recovery with Innovative CareLocated at 3423 Channel Way, the newly inaugurated Horizon Healthcare facility is a beacon of hope for patients transitioning from hospital care. This center is specifically designed to address the increasing need for comprehensive post-hospital care, particularly for patients who often face extended hospital stays due to a lack of adequate transitional services. With an average of four additional days spent in hospitals by patients who could be recovering elsewhere, this facility offers a much-needed solution, ensuring smooth transitions from hospital to home.At the core of Horizon Healthcare's mission is a commitment to holistic recuperative care that goes beyond physical recovery. The facility provides a full spectrum of services, including mental health support, transportation, and life skills training. These essential services are tailored to help patients regain their independence and reintegrate into their communities, setting Horizon apart as a leader in patient-centered care.“This is not just a facility; it's a lifeline for our community,” said Victor Candale, Director of Operations at Horizon Healthcare, in a statement to Healthcare News Center.“Our vision has always been to offer an all-encompassing level of follow-up care that enables patients to heal fully and return to their communities with confidence. This facility is a tangible representation of that vision, and we are incredibly proud to open its doors to the people of San Diego.”Oxford Healthcare: Setting the Standard in Senior Living and Healthcare IntegrationOxford Healthcare, a cornerstone in the senior housing and healthcare sectors, has played a pivotal role in the development of Horizon Healthcare's new San Diego facility. Known for its comprehensive approach to managing nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Oxford Health Group brings unmatched expertise in healthcare integration and facility management.Effie Guidry, Director of Oxford Health Group, spoke passionately about the challenges and triumphs involved in establishing the new Horizon Healthcare center.“Launching a facility of this scale is an intricate process that demands attention to every detail, from real estate acquisition to the seamless integration of healthcare services,” Guidry remarked.“Our objective is to create an environment where residents don't just live-they thrive. Horizon Healthcare has been a trusted partner, and it's been our privilege to handle the logistics, allowing them to focus on what they do best: providing exceptional care.”Guidry emphasized the significance of strategic partnerships in overcoming the complex challenges of healthcare facility development.“Opening a new healthcare facility is never without its hurdles, but with our depth of experience in planning and real estate, along with the outstanding support from Top Medical Mobility, we've been able to navigate these challenges with remarkable efficiency.”Top Medical Mobility: Redefining Healthcare Equipment StandardsA critical aspect of launching any new healthcare facility is ensuring the availability of high-quality equipment and furniture that meets stringent safety and comfort standards. This is where Top Medical Mobility has made an indelible mark. As a leader in providing top-tier medical beds for sale and specialized medical bed mattresses, Top Medical Mobility has set the gold standard for healthcare equipment, ensuring that the Horizon Healthcare facility is equipped with the best resources available.Victor Candela expressed profound gratitude for the partnership with Top Medical Mobility, noting the significant impact it has had on the facility's successful opening.“In our previous projects, sourcing the right medical equipment was always a daunting task. However, working with Top Medical Mobility has been a transformative experience. Their meticulous attention to detail, from selecting the ideal medical beds and mattresses to guaranteeing timely delivery and installation, has made this process seamless,” Candela stated.Effie Guidry echoed these sentiments, highlighting the vital role that Top Medical Mobility played in outfitting the new San Diego facility.“Partnering with Top Medical Mobility was one of the best decisions we made for this project. The CEO, Pinny Surkis, and his dedicated team were with us at every step, from evaluating samples to overseeing the final installation. Pinny's unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unparalleled. We're already gearing up for our next venture in El Monte, where we'll be equipping 63 rooms with their state-of-the-art beds and mattresses next month.”A Promising Future for San Diego Healthcare: The Impact of Powerful PartnershipsThe successful collaboration between Horizon Healthcare, Oxford Health Group, and Top Medical Mobility is more than just a business alliance-it's a mission-driven effort to enhance the lives of San Diego's residents. This new facility stands as a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders unite with a shared goal of delivering superior care.For those in need of specialized medical beds for sale or advanced medical bed mattresses, this facility offers an unparalleled level of comfort and care. As the ribbon was ceremoniously cut and the doors to the new facility were officially opened, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation. This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a new era in healthcare for San Diego, one where patients can expect the highest standards of care and comfort.“We're not just opening a building; we're opening doors to better health and brighter futures,” Candela emphasized.“With these powerful partnerships in place, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape in San Diego.”Looking Ahead: Expanding HorizonsAs Horizon Healthcare celebrates the successful opening of its new San Diego facility, the organization is already looking ahead to future projects. With plans to expand its services to other regions.

