عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Odie's Oil Introduces Free Handbook Of Toxic Finish Coatings For Finishers & Specifiers


8/28/2024 5:01:31 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Announcement

Wood finishes, concrete finishes, and other finish coatings are more often than not - laden with toxic chemicals. Coming into physical contact including skin contact, accidental ingestion, or inhalation of these materials that contain certain ingredients can cause serious and often irreversible harm to your health including neurological damage, reproductive harm, asthma, demitasse, malformation, respiratory disease, cancers including lung, leukemia, liver, and kidney cancers. This can include acute toxicity that has immediate symptoms and delayed (future) disease. Click the link below to download completely free handbook –

The Finishers & Specifiers Handbook of: Coating Material Ingredient Toxicity & Environmental Hazards

For more information about the finish industry and commonly deceptive practices, visit .

Contact information:
OCOOW LLC/ Odie's Oil
[email protected]
(850) 695-2055

SOURCE Odie's Oil

MENAFN28082024003732001241ID1108612742


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search