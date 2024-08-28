Odie's Oil Introduces Free Handbook Of Toxic Finish Coatings For Finishers & Specifiers
Date
8/28/2024 5:01:31 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Announcement
Wood finishes, concrete finishes, and other finish coatings are more often than not - laden with toxic chemicals. Coming into physical contact including skin contact, accidental ingestion, or inhalation of these materials that contain certain ingredients can cause serious and often irreversible harm to your health including neurological damage, reproductive harm, asthma, demitasse, malformation, respiratory disease, cancers including lung, leukemia, liver, and kidney cancers. This can include acute toxicity that has immediate symptoms and delayed (future) disease. Click the link below to download completely free handbook –
The Finishers & Specifiers Handbook of: Coating Material Ingredient Toxicity & Environmental Hazards
For more information about the finish industry and commonly deceptive practices, visit .
Contact information:
OCOOW LLC/ Odie's Oil
[email protected]
(850) 695-2055
SOURCE Odie's Oil
MENAFN28082024003732001241ID1108612742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.