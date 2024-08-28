Extend Any Florida-Based Cruise With History & Adventure On Florida's Historic Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pedro Menedez, founder of St. Augustine, Florida, arrived on September 8, 1565

Magnolia Avenue in St. Augustine Florida is one of the most scenic streets in teh Nation's oldest city.

Paddling on the Matanzas Bay with the Castillo de San Marcos is just one of the unique experiences waiting for visitors to Florida's Hisotric Coast.

The skyline of St. Augustine reflects the Nation's oldest city's European influences.

The impressive Mediterranean revival-style architecture of St. Augustine's skyline is a testament to the lasting Spanish heritage found in North America's oldest city.

St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches offer exciting itineraries and dedicated planning tools for cruisers

- Susan Phillps, President & CEO, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The BeachesST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Florida is home to hundreds of ships departing for destinations far and wide. Just a short drive from two of the state's major ports (Port Canaveral and Jacksonville), Florida's Historic Coast has launched a new dedicated webpage to help travelers extend any cruise with a memorable Florida experience.“Why end your vacation at the port when adventure is just a stone's throw away?,” asks Susan Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau.“With 459 years of history, 42 miles of pristine beaches, a thriving culinary and arts scene, and perfectly preserved architecture, Florida's Historic Coast is a treasure trove of activities and attractions ready to be explored.”Florida's Historic Coast is nestled along the Eastern Atlantic Seaboard, a short hour south of the Port of Jacksonville and only 90 minutes north of Port Canaveral. St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches have long been recognized as premiere destinations by top tourism publications and professionals. To help visitors plan their adventure, the Visitors and Convention Bureau has created a dedicated webpage, including travel information, attraction highlights, and select itineraries that showcase the area's most popular charms. Some of the suggested themed itineraries include:.Exploring the Hispanic Heritage on Florida's Historic Coast: Discover the rich and vibrant Hispanic heritage of Florida's Historic Coast..Taking the Scenic Route on Florida's Historic Coast: Embark on an unforgettable journey where scenic routes unveil the region's natural beauty and historic landmarks..Ponte Vedra Style: Become immersed in the luxury of Ponte Vedra Beach..A Multicultural Tour of Florida's Historic Coast: Explore the many cultures that have influenced the architecture, food, and lifestyle of St. Augustine for nearly 460 years..Outdoor Adventures on Florida's Historic Coast: Get active with exhilarating activities on land and sea.The area also hosts myriad annual events, including Nights of Lights , The Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Concert Series, THE PLAYERS Championship, St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, Florida's Birding and Photo Fest, and many more.Travelers looking to create their own pre- or post-cruise adventure can use Florida's Historic Coast's trip planner or receive interactive help from the website's new AI Trip Assistant.Click here to access destination publicity images.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

The Fountain of Youth Archeological Park is a Must Do Experience

