Blueivy Communications Named Local PR Agency Of Record For The James Hardietm Pro Football Hall Of Fame Invitational

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BlueIvy Communications Logo

James HardieTM Pro Hall of Fame Invitational

BlueIvy Communications Team Picture

Palm Beach County Public Relations Agency Will Handle Local for the 2025 Inaugural PGA TOUR Champions Event in Boca Raton

- Ken Kennerly, CEO, James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BlueIvy Communications , a leading boutique communications and public relations agency with offices in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, today announced it has been selected as the local PR agency of record for the inaugural James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational . The tournament will see legends of the Pro Football Hall of Fame compete alongside the PGA TOUR Champions legends from March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida.BlueIvy Communications is responsible for creating content and marketing in addition to securing local media coverage for all on and off-course happenings. The tournament is set to bring together 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions legends for an exciting three-day tournament that will be televised live on the Golf Channel. With commitments from football greats such as Warren Sapp and Rondé Barber, the event promises to be a memorable blend of football and golf, while a full schedule of parties and celebratory events ensures the off-course happenings will be both fun and exciting.James Hardie , a North American leader in home-building products and the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States, has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of this new and exciting event. The James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.Citing BlueIvy Communications' knowledge of the South Florida media market along with their experience promoting large sporting events, such as the Delray Beach Open, Executive Director of the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Ken Kennerly said:“BlueIvy Communications is both a talented and connected entity here in South Florida and we're happy to have them on board as we introduce the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational to the local community as well as the world. We are confident that with BlueIvy's guidance and support, we will be able to successfully showcase the exciting and unique activities and experiences we have planned for our players, partners and guests this year.”Melissa Perlman, Founder and President of BlueIvy Communications, added,“We are thrilled to be providing public relations support for such a prestigious event, and are excited to partner with Pro Links Sports to work alongside both James Hardie, its agency partners and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to bring this event to life and ensure its success. The best part is this tournament will not just be a celebration of athletic excellence and fun but also a powerful platform to support charitable organizations.”The tournament will support cornerstone charities, including Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County and the First Tee, reinforcing the event's commitment to community and philanthropy.For more information about the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About BlueIvy CommunicationsBlueIvy Communications is a boutique communications and public relations agency with offices in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, Florida. Founded on the principles of creative thought, superb writing and a commitment to client service, BlueIvy Communications has consistently offered its diverse client base unmatched service and quality since 2011. The company specializes in building brands, securing positive media coverage, and enhancing its clients' reputations in the media, key markets and the community. Learn more at .About the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital n, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit .About Pro Links SportsPro Links Sports is an industry leading sports marketing and professional management firm that operates several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events. Since 1993, Pro Links Sports has also worked with companies throughout the world to implement full-service golf and corporate programs to fit their particular needs and objectives.James Hardie Building Products Inc.James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie and JamesHardie/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit com.Contact:James Hardie...

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.