Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc., LIT, The Licensed Insolvency Trustee Under The Notice Of Intention To Make A Proposal Of Wholly Veggie Inc. Launches A Sale And Investment Solicitation Process
8/28/2024 4:46:12 PM
TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT (" PwC "), in its capacity as the Licensed Insolvency Trustee under the Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal (the " Proposal Trustee ") of Wholly Veggie Inc . (" Wholly Veggie " or the " Company ") has launched a Court-approved sale and investment solicitation process (" SISP ") to solicit interest in and opportunities for a restructuring, recapitalization, sale, or refinancing of the Company's assets and business operations. As part of the SISP, the Company has entered into a stalking horse agreement (the " Stalking Horse APA ").
Wholly Veggie manufactures and distributes vegetarian pre-cooked meals and snacks in an environmentally conscious process. In order to obtain detailed information on the Company, interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
For further information, please refer to or contact the Proposal Trustee at [email protected] .
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT
Licensed Insolvency Trustee under the
Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal of
Wholly Veggie Inc.
18 York Street, Suite 2500
Toronto, ON
M5J 0B2
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT
