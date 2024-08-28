Camgian Awarded $23 Million US Army Contract For AI-Powered C-UAS Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company will leverage its Reactor® kill chain to deliver next-generation air defense technologies for mitigating swarming aerial threats.

- Dr. Ralph Crosby, Product Technical LeadTUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Army awarded Camgian Corporation a contract worth more than $23 million to provide counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities to the warfighter. Camgian is partnering with the U.S. Army on advanced AI-powered C-UAS capabilities to enhance force protection against UAS swarms through coordinated, independent, and dispersed C-UAS platforms."At Camgian, we're committed to providing our warfighters the world's most advanced capabilities,” said CEO and Chairman Dr. Gary Butler.“We are excited for the opportunity to bring leading-edge AI technologies to the air defense fight.”Work on the contract will focus on the use of data fusion and sensor and effector integration to provide greatly enhanced soldier situational awareness and system responsiveness on the battlefield. Camgian's Reactor® kill chain automation platform will be utilized to enable rapid, robust situational awareness and weapon-to-target assignments across distributed networks of disparate air defense systems. Leveraging advanced technologies in reinforcement learning, these new capabilities will significantly enhance the warfighter's understanding of and responsiveness to complex and dynamic aerial threats."Defense against increasingly larger swarms of drones is becoming more important in the modern battlefield,” said Product Technical Lead Dr. Ralph Crosby.“Camgian is uniquely positioned to provide the Army with a system that can be quickly scaled to rapidly identify and mitigate large numbers of aerial threats.”“I am deeply proud of our team's work in developing cutting-edge AI-driven C-UAS solutions,” said Senior Product Manager Gary Hsieh.“This collaboration highlights our commitment to innovation and our dedication to enhancing the safety and effectiveness of our warfighters against evolving aerial threats.”

