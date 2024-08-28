F&G Annuities & Life CEO Chris Blunt And CFO Wendy Young To Speak At The 2024 KBW Insurance Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, (NYSE: FG ) ("F&G") today announced that Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer, and Wendy Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available live and for replay via webcast on

href="" rel="nofollow" fglif .

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

[email protected]

515.330.3307

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.