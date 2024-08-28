Everglade Consulting Helps Geovax Secure Up To $45 Million In BARDA Funding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a national consulting firm, has helped

GeoVax Labs, Inc successfully secure up to $45 million in funding to advance the development of GEO-CM04S1, GeoVax's dual-antigen next-generation vaccine through the Rapid Response Portfolio Vehicle (RRPV) consortium funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA").

The $45 million in BARDA funding will fund the of clinical materials and support for the Phase 2b clinical trial. Under the agreement, GeoVax will sponsor a 10,000-participant, randomized, Phase 2b double-blinded study to compare the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of GEO-CM04S1 with a FDA-approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Preparations for the study are underway, and execution of the study will be fully funded by BARDA under its Clinical Studies Network.

"At EverGlade we pride ourselves on empowering our clients through strategic guidance and robust support. The recent BARDA award to GeoVax is not just a win for our client, but a promising advancement for global health. We are honored to contribute to the development of innovative vaccine technologies that aim to protect communities and save lives," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota

Funding for this award is provided under Project NextGen, a $5 billion initiative by HHS to advance a pipeline of new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics providing broader and more durable protection for COVID-19 than the first generation COVID vaccines and medicines. BARDA is supporting the development of new vaccines and therapeutics to better address the waning immunity and resistance to current and future SARS-CoV2 viral strains. GeoVax's vaccine candidate provides many of the features identified by BARDA including broader protection among variants of concern (VOC) and a longer duration of protection.

"Geovax is a proud and highly satisfied client of EverGlade. We recommend this team to those in pursuit of and as a recipient of a BARDA award," stated GeoVax Labs Chairman & CEO, David Dodd.

If your company has considered applying for BARDA funding, your federal funding journey starts here. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm that helps organizations win and manage federal awards. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to:

[email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting