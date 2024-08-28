Rotary Releases Patent-Pending Remote-Controlled Flex MAX Linker For Safely Connecting Mobile Column Lifts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary , part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV ), today announced the launch of its Rotary® Flex MAXTM

Linker . Utilizing the latest Rotary technology, the Flex MAX Linker allows automotive technicians to quickly, easily and safely connect and control up to 18 Rotary Flex MAX mobile column lifts using a single remote. This innovation facilitates lifting large-scale such as heavy-duty trucks, multi-axle buses, coaches, and railway wagons.

"We are proud to offer a product that brings unprecedented convenience and safety to heavy-duty vehicle repair," said Mike Rozzi, Heavy Duty Product Manager for Rotary. "Connecting more than a dozen columns with a single, easy-to-use remote, technicians will experience new levels of efficiency, flexibility and profitability. This innovative solution will make repair shop operations smoother and more secure."

Linking the mobile columns together is easy with the Flex Max Linker. Each remote has push-button controls and a simple digital display. Each linked system can consist of two, four or six columns to adapt to the type and size of vehicle to be lifted.

The Flex MAX Linker will be compatible with all of Rotary's Flex MAX mobile column lift models. Each pair of mobile columns features adjustable wheel forks for a range of wheel sizes, with minimal setup time and industry-leading lifting mobility and power. Adding the Flex MAX Linker will improve service time and save space in repair shops.

"The groundbreaking technology in the Flex MAX Linker maximizes shop space, dramatically cuts down service time and makes technicians' jobs easier and safer," said Rozzi. "This new product reflects our dedication to delivering world-class equipment and accessories."

For more information about the Flex MAX Linker, click here .

To learn more about Rotary's Flex MAX mobile column lifts, visit this page .

About Rotary:

In 1925,

Peter Lunati

designed,

built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift

and ushered in a

new era in vehicle service with the 'Rotary' name.

Nearly a century later, Rotary has grown to become the world leader in

vehicle service and repair shop productivity

with global operations extending from our headquarters in Madison, Indiana, throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia. Rotary is committed to 'Serving the Shop' and has purposefully designed equipment to work seamlessly to support shops in the safest, fastest and most efficient way. Rotary offers solutions for vehicle lifting, wheel service, diagnostics and calibration, alignment, A/C service and more – supported by world-class training and customer service and backed by the most comprehensive national distribution and service network. Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation's Engineered Products segment. For more information, visit

RotarySolutions .

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind: our customer. For more information, visit vsgdover .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

