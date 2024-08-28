Meijer Opens Full-Service Pharmacy Inside Blodgett Hospital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon a national trend to offer additional convenience to patients who need prescriptions filled before leaving the hospital, Meijer expanded its partnership with Corewell this week with the opening of a new, full-service retail pharmacy on-site at Blodgett Hospital. This is the retailer's second pharmacy inside a Corewell Health hospital, following the opening of a similar pharmacy inside Butterworth Hospital in 2015.

Meijer expanded its partnership with Corewell Health this week, opening a new, full-service retail pharmacy on-site at Blodgett Hospital.

"Our pharmacies are designed to be a one-stop health and wellness destination, and expanding our partnership with Corewell Health is another way we can ensure we are where patients need us most," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes, who previously served as a pharmacist for the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer. "This new pharmacy will increase convenience for patients and employees, as well as for neighbors who live and work in East Grand Rapids."

The 3,100-square-foot pharmacy offers over-the-counter products typically requested by hospital staff, patients and their families, as well as comprehensive services including immunizations. In addition, the pharmacy features:



Meds to Beds discharge coordination, which ensures that necessary medications are delivered to a patient's bed before they leave the hospital

Meijer Specialty Pharmacy services, which provide specialty medications as well as additional care for patients living with certain chronic conditions Compounding, which ensures that prescriptions are specifically tailored to patients' needs

"This new pharmacy is an integral part of the hospital, and its convenience will enhance the experience for our patients, visitors and employee," said Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, President, Corewell Health in West Michigan. "Meijer continues to be an exceptional community partner, and we appreciate their retail and pharmacy expertise in this newly expanded partnership."

The pharmacy, which is owned and operated by Meijer, was part of a major remodel project at Blodgett, which also included enhancements to the main entrance and patient drop off area. It is located on the hospital's main floor adjacent to the discharge lounge, making it easy for patients being discharged from the hospital to get the prescriptions they may need before heading home.



Prescriptions filled at the pharmacy are eligible for mPerks

and can be set up for automatic refill reminders. They can also be refilled at any Meijer pharmacy within any of the retailer's 264 supercenters throughout the Midwest.

Hours for the Meijer pharmacy at Blodgett Hospital are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The pharmacy will be closed on Sundays and holidays.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" meije .



About Corewell Health TM: People are at the heart of everything we do, and the inspiration for our legacy of outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency. Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with an exceptional team of 65,000+ dedicated people-including more than 12,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,500 nurses providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities-and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving more than 1.3 million members. Through experience and collaboration, we are reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness. For more information, visit corewellhealth .

