Arab America Foundation Announces Speakers And Performers, Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit October 25-26, 2024

Join Arab Americans at the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit
Some of the Speakers: Connect Summit, Dearborn, MI, October 25-26
The Connect Summit features Panels on the Election, Public Service, Women's Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, Young Leadership, and the Media
Building connections is crucial-it fuels our professional journeys and social ties and empowers our voices to resonate within our community and beyond.”
- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce its speakers for the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit , which will be held on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Dearborn Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126. Over 25 speakers and performers have been confirmed, with more to be announced.
Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation, emphasized the importance of this year's program, stating,“In addition to engaging panels about the election and public service, we're also spotlighting women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, young leadership and the media, alongside cultural performances that capture our rich Arab heritage. Building these connections is crucial-it fuels our professional journeys and social ties and empowers our voices to resonate within our community and beyond.”
This year's summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers. We've chosen Dearborn as the location of our summit-a city that symbolizes the heart of Arab America.
Confirmed Speakers (to date):
Randa Adra - Attorney-Partner, Crowell and Moring
Assma Ali - Yemeni, American Immigration Attorney
Debbie Almontaser - Educator, Entrepreneur, Speaker, and Author
Nabih Ayad - Founder and Chairman, Arab American Civil Rights League
Rania Batrice - Political and Non-Profit Strategist
Maya Berry - Executive Director, Arab American Institute
Rush Darwish - President, Arab American Business and Professional Association
Warren David - President, Arab America and Co-Founder, Arab America Foundation
Amal David - Director, Community Engagement, Co-Founder, Arab America Foundation
Alabass Farhat - Michigan House of Representatives, House District 3
Abderrahim Foukara - Washington DC Bureau Chief, Al Jazeera
Nabeleh Ghareeb - Rising Leaders Coordinator, Co-Team Leader Michigan
Marwa Ghumrawi - Washington Center for Yemeni Studies
Abdullah Hammoud - Mayor, City of Dearborn
Hama Hinnawi - Feminist Artist and Fashion Designer
Rami Khouri - Senior Public Fellow, AUB Nonresident, Senior Fellow, Arab Center DC
Omar Kurdi - President, Arab Americans of Cleveland
Micheline Maalouf - Influencer, Mental Health Counselor and Educator
Wesam Shahed - Policy Advisor, Assistant State Attorney, Cook County
Sarah Shendy - Police Lieutenant at Case Western Reserve University
Fayrouz Saad - Assistant Secretary, Partnership and Engagement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Reda Taleb - Founder and CEO, Dream Catcher Innovations; Board Member, Arab American Women's Business Council
Assad Turfe - Deputy County Executive, Wayne County, MI
Layal Elabed - Co-Chair, Uncommitted National Movement
Maysoon Zayid - Palestinian American Actress and Comedian
James Zogby - Founder and President, Arab American Institute
Confirmed Performers (to date):
Abusalam Alnajjar - Syrian American Classic Vocalist
Zak Baalbaaki - Lebanese American Classic Vocalist
Mahmoud Beydoun - Lebanese American Pop Vocalist
Nibal Malshi - Palestinian American Classic Vocalist
Najee Mondalek - Actor "Im Hussein," Founder Ajyal Theatrical Group
George Ziadeh - Arab American Oudist, Vocalist, and Orchestrator
The Arab America Foundation--AAF ( ) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage, empower and educate others about Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.
To register for this event, REGISTER HERE .
For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, CLICK HERE .
Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit Video
