Arab America Foundation Announces Speakers And Performers, Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit October 25-26, 2024

The Connect Summit features Panels on the Election, Public Service, Women's Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, Young Leadership, and the Media

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce its speakers for the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit , which will be held on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Dearborn Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126. Over 25 speakers and performers have been confirmed, with more to be announced.Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation, emphasized the importance of this year's program, stating,“In addition to engaging panels about the election and public service, we're also spotlighting women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, young leadership and the media, alongside cultural performances that capture our rich Arab heritage. Building these connections is crucial-it fuels our professional journeys and social ties and empowers our voices to resonate within our community and beyond.”This year's summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers. We've chosen Dearborn as the location of our summit-a city that symbolizes the heart of Arab America.Confirmed Speakers (to date):Randa Adra - Attorney-Partner, Crowell and MoringAssma Ali - Yemeni, American Immigration AttorneyDebbie Almontaser - Educator, Entrepreneur, Speaker, and AuthorNabih Ayad - Founder and Chairman, Arab American Civil Rights LeagueRania Batrice - Political and Non-Profit StrategistMaya Berry - Executive Director, Arab American InstituteRush Darwish - President, Arab American Business and Professional AssociationWarren David - President, Arab America and Co-Founder, Arab America FoundationAmal David - Director, Community Engagement, Co-Founder, Arab America FoundationAlabass Farhat - Michigan House of Representatives, House District 3Abderrahim Foukara - Washington DC Bureau Chief, Al JazeeraNabeleh Ghareeb - Rising Leaders Coordinator, Co-Team Leader MichiganMarwa Ghumrawi - Washington Center for Yemeni StudiesAbdullah Hammoud - Mayor, City of DearbornHama Hinnawi - Feminist Artist and Fashion DesignerRami Khouri - Senior Public Fellow, AUB Nonresident, Senior Fellow, Arab Center DCOmar Kurdi - President, Arab Americans of ClevelandMicheline Maalouf - Influencer, Mental Health Counselor and EducatorWesam Shahed - Policy Advisor, Assistant State Attorney, Cook CountySarah Shendy - Police Lieutenant at Case Western Reserve UniversityFayrouz Saad - Assistant Secretary, Partnership and Engagement, U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityReda Taleb - Founder and CEO, Dream Catcher Innovations; Board Member, Arab American Women's Business CouncilAssad Turfe - Deputy County Executive, Wayne County, MILayal Elabed - Co-Chair, Uncommitted National MovementMaysoon Zayid - Palestinian American Actress and ComedianJames Zogby - Founder and President, Arab American InstituteConfirmed Performers (to date):Abusalam Alnajjar - Syrian American Classic VocalistZak Baalbaaki - Lebanese American Classic VocalistMahmoud Beydoun - Lebanese American Pop VocalistNibal Malshi - Palestinian American Classic VocalistNajee Mondalek - Actor "Im Hussein," Founder Ajyal Theatrical GroupGeorge Ziadeh - Arab American Oudist, Vocalist, and OrchestratorThe Arab America Foundation--AAF ( ) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage, empower and educate others about Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.To register for this event, REGISTER HERE .For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, CLICK HERE .

