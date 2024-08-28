Alkermes To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
8/28/2024 4:16:38 PM
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS ) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare conference on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 at 2:35 p.m. EDT (7:35 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on and will be archived for 14 days.
About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at .
Jamie Constantine
Jamie Constantine
+1 781 873 2402
+1 781 873 2402
