Family Style Food Festival, Presented By Complex, Returns To Los Angeles September 28Th With The Hottest Names In Food And Streetwear

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Style Food Festival , the first-ever festival at the intersection of food and streetwear with a heavy hitting, curated lineup of the best chefs, restaurants, brands and entertainment will return on September 28th at The Los Angeles State Historic Park, joining forces with the leading convergence culture media juggernaut, Complex , for the biggest iteration of the most hyped food festival to-date.

Complex Presents Family Style Food Fest 2024 Los Angeles Lineup

Hosted by Kerwin Frost and in partnership with The Pokémon Company International , Family Style will bring together the best chefs, restaurants and brands to create limited, one-of-a-kind collaborative food and merchandise items.

This year's line-up serves up the hottest chefs and restaurants, including: Din Tai Fung, Kuya Lord, Bacanora, baroo, Regina's Grocery, Kato, Porto's Bakery, LaSorted's Pizza x Philippe The Original, Katz's Delicatessen, Henry's Pizza, Carmen's Empanadas, 715 Sushi, Rocky's Matcha, Mariscos Jalisco, Camphor, Moo's Craft Barbecue, Camel Coffee, Villa's Tacos, Stella, Budonoki, Howlin' Ray's, Broad Street Oyster Co., Burritos La Palma, Trill Burgers, Avenue 26 Tacos, Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers, Jeni's Ice cream, Two Hommés, Lasita, Open Market, 10/10Burger., Park's BBQ, Ggiata, Holy Basil, Wanderlust Creamery, No Free Coffee, Alma's Place, Creaminal, Cobi's, Big B The Chef , 27 Club Coffee, Golden Dragon, Fat Dragon, Steep LA and Clink.

Family Style Food Festival will also present Alfredo's, a concept by The Alchemist and Freddie Gibbs as well as the return of Pikachu's Electric Cafe , a boba tea concept.

Festival attendees can shop exclusive merchandise in collaboration with the most talked about brands in streetwear, including: Nike, Converse, Awake NY, Verdy, Kids of Immigrants, Better Gift Shop, Badfriend, Billionaire Boys Club, Compton Cowboys, holiday®, New Era, AM-FM Equipment, Anti Social Social Club, Crenshaw Skate Club, Tombogo, Who Jung Woo, Dickies, Ignored Prayers, Bricks & Wood, The Hundreds, Vandy The Pink , Market, Gardens & Seeds, Paisa Boys, Carrots, ISLA Project, Ghetto Rodeo, Art Community, Diet Starts Monday, tokyovitamin, DJ Javier, Daydreamer LA and Represent.

NEXT IN LINE, the cooking competition that highlights the next wave of culinary masterminds will also return, and for the first time, exclusively feature emerging female chefs. In partnership with RE:Her , five female chefs will compete head-to-head for the chance to win $10,000 to kickstart their career.

The upcoming festival follows the recent acquisition of Family Style by Complex, the leading convergence culture media powerhouse and marks an exciting new chapter for the brand as it enters new markets and prepares to make its debut at ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas this November. As Complex's new food-focused vertical, Family Style will deliver the latest news, content, and media within the culture and food space.

Join us on September 28th for a celebration of creation, collaboration, and community. Experience the best brands, restaurants, and chefs coming together to serve up limited, exclusive food and merchandise items that you won't find anywhere else. Tickets on sale now: FamilyStyleFest .

For more information about Family Style and to stay up-to-date on the latest drops, please visit

and

or follow on social at @FamilyStyleFest

and @Complex .

ABOUT FAMILY STYLE

Founded in 2019 by Ben Shenassafar and Bobby Kim of The Hundreds and Miles Canares, Family Style is a family-oriented food festival that brings people together through the collective love of food. Known for mixing food and fashion, Family Style connects the best brands and the tastiest restaurants to create limited one-of-a-kind collaborative food and merchandise items exclusively available at our events.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle. With a powerful media presence and a curated marketplace, Complex engages its audience through video, long-form text, and social media, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group ensures unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations for passionate music fans.

