Viking Therapeutics To Participate At Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking

Therapeutics, ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today

announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The will take place September 4-6, 2024, in New York City.

Details are as follows:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Details: Dr. Lian will participate in a fireside chat and in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference dates: September 4-6, 2024

Fireside Chat Timing: 1:50 – 2:25 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Location: New York Marriott Marquis

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed via a link on the Viking Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section under

Webcasts . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Viking website following the conference.



About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders, with three compounds currently in clinical trials.

Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives.

Viking's clinical programs include VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. Data from a Phase 1 and a Phase 2 trial evaluating VK2735 (dosed subcutaneously) for metabolic disorders demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile as well as positive signs of clinical benefit. Concurrently, the company is evaluating an oral formulation of VK2735 in a Phase 1 trial. Viking is also developing VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders. The compound successfully achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints in a recently completed Phase

2b

study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo.

The company's newest program is evaluating a series of internally developed dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists (or DACRAs) for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders. In the rare disease space, Viking is developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).

VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase

1b

clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit

.

