(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, (NASDAQ: MDB ) today announced that it will present at three upcoming conferences: the Citi 2024 Global TMT in New York, NY, the Communacopia + Conference in San Francisco, CA, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN.



Michael Gordon, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Officer, and Serge Tanjga, Senior Vice President of Finance, will present at the Citi Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 3:50 PM Eastern Time.

Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Gordon, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 8:50 AM Pacific Time (11:50 AM Eastern Time). Michael Gordon, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Serge Tanjga, Senior Vice President of Finance, will present at the Piper Sandler Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM Central Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at . A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb .

