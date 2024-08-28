FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 31ST ANNUAL GLOBAL RETAILING CONFERENCE
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ), today announced that Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Mike Baughn, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing conference on Wednesday, September 4 at 2:35 p.m. ET.
A replay of the call will also be available on the same website for 90 days following the event.
Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,500 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information visit footlocker-inc .
