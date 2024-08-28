(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Super Micro Computer, (“Super Micro” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI). Investors who purchased Super Micro securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SMCI .



Investigation Details

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report entitled“Super Micro: Fresh Evidence of Accounting Manipulation, Sibling Self-Dealing And Sanctions Evasion At This AI High Flyer”. Hindenburg asserted that a“3-month investigation, which included interviews with former senior employees and industry experts as well as a review of litigation records, international corporate and customs records, found glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures, and customer issues.” Following the publication of the Hindenburg report, Super Micro's stock price fell $14.87 per share, or 2.64%, to close at $547.64 on August 27, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Super Micro securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...