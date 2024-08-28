Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Q2 GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.60, Q2 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.54

Updates Full Year 2024 Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced results for the second quarter and year to date period ended August 3, 2024.

For the second quarter ended August 3, 2024 :



Net sales increased by 9.4% to $830.1 million from $759.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023; comparable sales decreased by 5.7%.

The Company opened 62 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,667 stores in 43 states. This represents an increase in stores of 18.5% from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Operating income was $41.5 million compared to $58.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income(1) was $37.0 million.

The effective tax rate was 25.9% compared to 25.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income was $33.0 million compared to $46.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income(1) was $29.7 million.

Diluted income per common share was $0.60 compared to $0.84 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted diluted income per common share(1) was $0.54. The Company repurchased approximately 85,000 shares in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 at a cost of approximately $10.0 million.

(1) A reconciliation of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is set forth in the schedule accompanying this release. See also“Non-GAAP Information.”

Ken Bull, Interim CEO, President and COO of Five Below, said,“Our second quarter results fell short of what we know this business is capable of delivering. Our response to the macro pressures of the last few years and the evolving consumer environment has required even greater execution, compelling and differentiated assortments and focus on the customer."

Mr. Bull continued, "The good news is we believe the issues are fixable. We are refocused on delivering an edited assortment that leads with value and newness to wow our core pre-teen and teen customer, maximizing each of our worlds and offering a fun store experience that reflects our brand. We remain confident in our long-term store growth opportunity, however we are moderating store growth to 150 to 180 stores in 2025. This will allow us to focus on our initiatives and improve store level execution. I am confident in the core appeal of Five Below, the underlying strength of our business model, the talent of the teams across the company, and our ability to reinforce our destination appeal and improve our results.”

For the year to date period ended August 3, 2024 :



Net sales increased by 10.6% to $1.64 billion from $1.49 billion in the year to date period of fiscal 2023; comparable sales decreased by 4.1%.

The Company opened 123 new stores compared to 67 new stores in the year to date period of fiscal 2023.

Operating income was $77.7 million compared to $101.0 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income(2) was $75.2 million.

The effective tax rate was 24.8% compared to 22.6% in the year to date period of fiscal 2023.

Net income was $64.5 million compared to $84.3 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income(2) was $62.6 million.

Diluted income per common share was $1.17 compared to $1.51 in the year to date period of fiscal 2023. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.01 in the year to date period of fiscal 2024 compared to approximately $0.06 in the year to date period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted diluted income per common share(2) was $1.13. The Company repurchased approximately 267,000 shares in the year to date period of fiscal 2024 at a cost of approximately $40.0 million

(2) A reconciliation of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is set forth in the schedule accompanying this release. See also“Non-GAAP Information."

Third Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

The Company expects the following results for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2024:

For the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 :



Net sales are expected to be in the range of $780 million to $800 million based on opening approximately 85 new stores and assumes a mid-single digit decrease in comparable sales.

Net loss is expected to be in the range of $2 million to $13 million. Adjusted net income(3) is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $12 million. Diluted loss per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.24 on approximately 55.3 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted income per common share(3) is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.22.

(3) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share exclude the impact of nonrecurring or non-cash items which includes asset disposals, retention awards, and costs associated with cost-optimization initiatives, net of income tax impacts.

For the full year of Fiscal 2024 :



Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores and assumes an approximate 4% to 5.5% decrease in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $220 million to $244 million. Adjusted net income(4) is expected to be in the range of $241 million to $261 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $3.98 to $4.41 on approximately 55.3 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted income per common share(4) is expected to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.71. Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $335 million to $345 million in fiscal 2024.

(4) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share exclude the impact of nonrecurring or non-cash items which includes asset disposals, retention awards, stock compensation benefits, costs associated with cost-optimization initiatives, and a settlement of employment-related litigation, net of income tax impacts.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 is scheduled for today, August 28, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at where a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Non-GAAP Information:

This press release includes adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures within this filing. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company's business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of its quarterly and fiscal year 2024 diluted income per common share and actual results on a comparable basis with its quarterly and fiscal year 2023 results. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this filing. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks related to our management transition, to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company's strategy and expansion plans, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, risks related to increased usage of machine learning and other types of artificial intelligence in our business, and challenges with properly managing its use; risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to inflation and increasing commodity prices, risks related to potential systematic failure of the banking system in the United States or globally, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks, global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company's merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers' payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond Shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has nearly 1,700 stores in 43 states. For more information, please visit or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations

215-207-2658

...