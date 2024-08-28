Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals To Present At 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Healthcare on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors & section of the company's website at . A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's immune-modulating assets, ARCALYST®, abiprubart, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit .

