BJ’S Restaurants, Inc. Announces Upcoming Senior Management Transition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, (Nasdaq: BJRI) (“BJ's” or the“Company”) announced today that C. Bradford (“Brad”) Richmond, current BJ's Board Director and former Chief Officer of Darden Restaurants, Inc., has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective August 28, 2024.



Mr. Richmond has served on the Company's Board of Directors since February 2024 and will continue to serve on the Board during his interim appointment. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Darden Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest full-service owner-operated restaurant company, from 2006 to 2015, and prior to that served as Darden's Corporate Controller from 2005 to 2006. He previously held various executive-level finance and strategic planning roles at Olive Garden and Red Lobster since 1982. As a member of the Board of Directors of Coast Entertainment Holdings since 2017, he helped reposition the Main Event brand to drive significant growth, leading to an attractive acquisition by Dave & Busters.

Mr. Richmond commented:“I am honored to join BJ's leadership team. The BJ's brand is beloved by our loyal guests and team members. I look forward to the opportunity to build upon the Company's commitment to our culture and brand promise during my interim service. I hope to enhance focus on and prioritization of the opportunities in front of us, as we usher in the next chapter of renewed growth and value creation. My experience as a Board Member has solidified my belief that we have tremendous potential to drive greater awareness of the BJ's brand and continue its trajectory as a restaurant growth company.”

Lea Anne S. Ottinger, the Company's Board Chair commented on the transition plans:“Since joining the Board, Brad has quickly assimilated and identified key opportunities for our Company. We believe his leadership style, combined with his depth of experience and expertise as an accomplished public company executive throughout a lengthy career with Darden, will drive operational excellence. His steady hand and disciplined approach to improving financial outcomes has produced a record of enhancing growth and profitability. In partnership with BJ's leadership and field restaurant management teams, we expect Brad to guide the Company toward sustainable comparable sales, new unit restaurant growth and long-term shareholder value creation.”

Current Chief Executive Officer and President, Gregory (“Greg”) S. Levin, will step down from his executive positions and the Board of Directors, effective August 28, 2024. Ms. Ottinger commented further:“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we sincerely thank Greg for his combined 19 years of dedicated service to the Company as Chief Executive Officer & President and before that as Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure, Greg has been instrumental in helping evolve BJ's into one of the leading growth brands in casual dining. He has played an essential role in strengthening our foundation and scaling the Company to 217 restaurants in 31 states, as well as stabilizing and rebuilding our business during these past few tumultuous years in our industry. Greg is a much beloved leader of our Company. We will build upon his commitment to our people, our guests and BJ's heritage as well as his passion for our business as we continue to evolve the concept with Brad at the helm.”

Greg Levin commented,“It has been a pleasure to serve as a BJ's executive for the last 19 years. I am proud of how we consistently focused on providing gracious hospitality and gold standard service to our guests, evolved to meet our guests' and team members' changing needs, and collectively helped establish BJ's as a leader in the casual dining industry. Under the leadership of Brad, the BJ's Board, and Executive Leadership Team, along with our thousands of incredible managers and team members in our restaurants across the country and in our Restaurant Support Center, I am confident BJ's will continue to successfully execute on our growth initiatives and further enhance long-term shareholder value.”

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. The winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit .

