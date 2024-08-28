Aura Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies to treat a range of solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





22 nd Annual Global Healthcare on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Members of Aura's senior management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9, 2024.



Members of Aura's senior management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. A virtual presentation by Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will be available on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 am ET at .

The presentation at the H.C. Wainwright conference will also be available at such time on the“Investors & Media” page under the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at , where it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies to treat a range of solid tumors designed to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate bel-sar is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma, and other ocular oncology indications as well as in early-stage clinical development in bladder cancer. We are evaluating the safety and efficacy of bel-sar as a potential vision-sparing therapy in an ongoing global Phase 3 CoMpass trial for the first-line treatment of adult patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma. Bel-sar is also being evaluated in additional solid cancers, including bladder cancer. Our mission is to develop vision and organ-sparing therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancer. Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Visit us @AuraBiosciences and on LinkedIn.

