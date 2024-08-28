Dave & Buster’S Entertainment, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On September 10, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report results for its second quarter ended August 6, 2024 after the closes on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Management will host a call to report these results on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.daveandbusters.com. Additionally, participants can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383. The international dial-in for participants is (412) 902-6506. The participant entry number is 9052204. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 344-7529 or by the international toll number (412) 317-0088. The replay access code is 2368891.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 226 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 166 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 60 Main Event branded stores in 21 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit and

