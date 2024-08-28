عربي


Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation


8/28/2024 4:16:11 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in September, each consisting of investor meetings and a fireside chat:

  • September 4, 2024 – Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing conference
  • September 5, 2024 – Jefferies Industrials Conference 2024

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristin S. Byars
985.801.5153
...

Curtis J.

MENAFN28082024004107003653ID1108612603


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

