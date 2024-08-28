One Of Madison's Top-Rated Dentists, Dr. Sarah Squires, Joins Family Dental Practice In Watertown, WI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Family Practice, Watertown, Wisconsin

New Joins Watertown's Premier Dental Practice, Expanding Services and Enhancing Same-day Care

- William J. Buchholtz, DDSWATERTOWN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Family Dental Practice in Watertown, WI, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Sarah Squires, voted one of Madison's top dentists by Madison Magazine, to its team. Starting September 9, 2024, Dr. Squires will bring along her exceptional skills and patient-centered care to the Watertown community, further establishing Family Dental Practice as the go-to destination for dental care and dental emergencies.“Dr. Squires' 13 years of dedication at the same location in Madison reflects the central value we hold dear at Family Dental Practice - commitment to our community,” says Dr. Kyle Garro, co-owner and dentist at Family Dental Practice.“Her addition to our team will allow us to meet the growing needs of our practice and continue providing superior dentistry that exceeds the expectations of our patients.”Dr. Squires' journey to becoming one of Wisconsin's top dentists began with earning a degree in Animal Science from UW Madison, followed by earning her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) and a Certificate in Public Health from the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health. She further honed her skills through a general residency program at Meriter Hospital's Max Pohle Dental Clinic. Now, with a passion for quality care and a belief in the importance of patient communication, Dr. Squires is excited to bring her expertise to Watertown.“My favorite aspect of the dental profession is achieving successful results with wonderful people, and I am most looking forward to getting to know the Watertown community,” says Dr. Squires.“It is an honor and a privilege to serve in the dental profession, and I'm thrilled to be joining Family Dental Practice, where quality care and a comfortable dental experience are top priorities.”Family Dental Practice co-owner Dr. Will Buchholtz, who grew up in Watertown, shares this enthusiasm.“I'm excited for Dr. Squires to experience the warm, inviting nature of our community. With her joining our practice, we're poised to raise the bar even higher for our patient experience,” he says.“We are also expanding our footprint to include the building next door, allowing us to treat more patients while maintaining the exceptional care our current patients love.”As Family Dental Practice continues to grow, Dr. Squires' expertise and experience will be invaluable, especially in addressing dental emergencies.“With the addition of Dr. Squires, we are enhancing our ability to offer timely, expert care for a wide range of dental needs,” Dr. Buchholtz says.“We want Family Dental Practice to be known as the place to go for dental emergencies, where patients can expect the highest standard of care from experienced professionals.”For more information or to book an appointment, please call 920-245-5404 visit .About Family Dental PracticeFamily Dental Practice in Watertown, Wisconsin, is dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-focused dental care. With a commitment to quality and a passion for improving smiles, the practice offers a wide range of services, from routine cleanings to emergency dental care. The team at Family Dental Practice is proud to serve the Watertown community, ensuring every patient receives exceptional care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. For more information, call 920-245-5404, or visit .

