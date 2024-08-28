THE KING CENTER TO HOST ANNUAL BELOVED COMMUNITY INTERNATIONAL EXPO ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A FREE FOR THE COMMUNITY CELEBRATING GLOBAL CULTURE.

Atlanta, GA., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) announced it will host its annual Beloved Community International Expo on September 7th, 2024, from 11am to 5:30 PM ET. This is a free event for the whole family with over 30 booths representing different countries throughout the world! This year's Expo, presented in collaboration with the Martin Luther King Jr., National Historic Park and the Atlanta Consular Corps will take place in-person on The King Center's Campus and portions of Auburn Ave. between Jackson Street and Boulevard.

This year's Expo celebrates global culture by showcasing live new performances from more than six different countries, international food trucks, music, dance, a youth village, contests, and unique creative works from societies around the world!

Since 2018, the Expo has served as an all-encompassing experience for global citizens to unite in celebration of Dr. King's love-centered vision of the Beloved Community, where peace and harmony for all cultures can be achieved through Nonviolence.

“We are excited to host our annual Beloved Community International Expo. Each year we are able to open up our campus to provide the community with a space where they are able to expand their world view and develop a deeper appreciation for the interrelatedness of humanity by exposing people to many of the diverse nationalities, ethnicities, and cultures in our World House. This exposure equips and empowers people to understand, value, and respect others who may not look, think or speak like them. At The King Center, we will continue our mission to create safe spaces where love prevails, and injustices cease to exist. I truly believe this Mission is Possible!” said Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center and daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Mrs. Coretta Scott King.

Join us on September 10th, from 11:00AM to 5:30 PM for an experience you and your family will not forget!

A special thank you to our partners, sponsors, and food vendors!

Food Vendors : Negril Restaurant, Pelican's Snowball, Taco Supreme

Partners and Services : Atlanta Consular Corps, Atlanta Greater Urban League, Atlanta Mayor's Office of International Affairs, GA Coalition for the People's Agenda, Georgia Chalk Artist Guild, Latino American, Martin Luther King Jr., National Historic Park National Center for Civil Human Rights

Sponsors : Atlanta Dream, Fulton County Arts and Cultures, Orange Barrell Media

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

