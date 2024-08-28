Animal Protection Groups Commend The Magna Science Adventure Centre For Dropping Reptile And Amphibian Markets

(MENAFN- Pressat) Animal protection groups were delighted to learn today that the Magna Science Adventure Centre has committed to not hosting any future reptile and amphibian markets following an event scheduled for this Sunday, 1st September 2024. Kevin Tomlinson, CEO of Magna confirmed after an enquiry from Sarah Champion MP that these events do not meet the company's high moral standards and that they would therefore not be hosting any future events of this type.

Campaign groups maintain, however, the importance of a law enforcement presence at Sunday's event. At both of the previous events at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in June 2024 and September 2023, the Animal Protection Agency and Freedom for Animals have recorded evidence that they believe shows unlawful animal trading as well as widespread animal suffering.

The Magna Science Adventure Centre has joined a long list of venues including exhibition centres, showgrounds and racecourses that have committed to not hosting reptile markets. Reptile market organisers typically misdescribe their events as 'breeders' meetings' or 'shows' when, in fact, they are commercially-driven animal markets. Campaigners are lobbying DEFRA to make it easier for local councils to enforce the law, so that illegal pet market trading can be stamped out for good.

Says Elaine Toland, Director, Animal Protection Agency:

“The Magna Science Adventure Centre deserves praise for taking such a positive stance. With more and more venues turning against reptile markets, we believe the trade is running out of road as far as these events are concerned, which is great news for animal welfare!”

Says Laura Walton, Campaigns Manager, Freedom for Animals:

“Freedom for Animals commends the Magna Science Adventure Centre for taking the responsible decision to turn away any future exotic pet markets. Scientific evidence shows that reptile welfare cannot be adequately safeguarded in the temporary conditions we see at these events. Rotherham Council now needs to play its part and prosecute those trading illegally.”

Says Dr Charlotte Regan, Wildlife Campaign Manager, World Animal Protection:

"It is great to hear that the Magna Science Adventure Centre has decided to no longer host these outdated and controversial reptile and amphibian pet markets. A big thank you from World Animal Protection and all of our supporters for taking such positive action for animals."