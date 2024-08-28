عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Encounter Breaks Out In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Encounter Breaks Out In North Kashmir's Kupwara


8/28/2024 3:20:44 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tangdhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

The exchange of firing began at the Khushal Post in the Tangdhar area, near the Line of Control, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are no reports of any casualties so far, the officials said.

Further details on the incident are awaited, they added.

MENAFN28082024000215011059ID1108612402


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search