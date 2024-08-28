Srinagar To Host Legends League Cricket Finals From October 10

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major announcement, Legends League 2024 is set to bring international cricket stars to Srinagar after 40 years. The finals of the mega T20 cricket will be played at Bakshi from October 10, the organisers of the league announced on Wednesday.

The 2024 edition of the league will kick off on September 20 at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. This season, 25 matches will be played among the six franchises and the last two teams standing

will play the final on October 16. The franchise-based tournament, featuring a pool of over 200 players, will unfold across four cities− Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu and Srinagar.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket, announced Kashmir as a venue of the tournament in a statement.

“Legends League Cricket is back for another season and we are very excited to also be playing in Kashmir this season. This is a huge opportunity for the people of Kashmir to come to the stadium and watch live cricketing action for the first time in almost 40 years. It also presents a unique opportunity for the cricketers to experience the beauty of Kashmir and enjoy the hospitality and love of the wonderful people of Srinagar,” he said in the statement.

The league saw 180 million viewers across India during its previous seasons. Its star-studded lineup includes the recently retired Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik, with the organisers certain that the upcoming season will surpass its previous viewership records.

In the previous edition held in India, fans witnessed former international stalwarts such as Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor and many others, showcasing their skills alongside 110 other legendary cricketers.

The third leg of the tournament will be played at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu from October 6.

The auction will be held in New Delhi on August 29.