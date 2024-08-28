The GLP-1 Products And Players - Stocks To Watch

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) -->

The GLP-1 Products and Players - to Watch Stocks mentioned - Integrated Ventures, (OTCQB: INTV), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Hims & Hers Health, Inc., (NYSE: HIMS), Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)





August 28, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas ( ), a go-to investing covering and wellness and biotech stocks issues a snapshot looking at news and developments for the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market, featuring new player in the market, Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV ).

According to Research and Markets , The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market size is expanding at a CAGR of 21.65% from 2024 to 2030"

Continued: "The strong product pipeline and formulation advancements are driving the market. In addition, novel innovative products are booming the market. In September 2019, Rybelsus, the first and only oral GLP-1 analog was approved by the S for improving the glycemic control in type-2 diabetes patients. It is a semaglutide-based product developed by Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO ), which is currently under review by European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). After receiving the approval, the market may witness significant growth over the forecast period."

"Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on research collaborations for developing new GLP-1 products. For instance, in September 2018, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY ) entered into a license agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd for OWL833. OWL833 is Chugai's proprietary oral GLP-1 agonist candidate and as per the agreement Eli Lilly will obtain global commercialization and development rights."

Continued: "The Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Ozempic segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 37.77% in 2023. Ozempic is a brand-name U.S. FDA-approved prescription drug used to treat adults with type 2 diabetes."

Today, Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV ) announced its strategic entry into the rapidly expanding health and wellness sector.

The initial phase of this transition will be led by the newly established subsidiary, MedWell USA, LLC, which will serve as a B2B Procurement Agent for a variety of pharmaceutical products, with a particular focus on the booming medical weight loss and GLP-1 markets.

MedWell USA will be focused on the development of innovative weight loss and wellness management solutions, targeting B2B clients such as medical offices, fitness facilities and wellness clinics. This approach is designed to meet emerging consumer demands and capitalize on the significant growth within the global health and wellness industry.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, comments: "This strategic entry represents a significant evolution for our company. The health and wellness sector offers immense growth potential, and we are eager to bring unique and impactful solutions (B2B and B2C) to market that will meet the critical needs of consumers seeking to improve their health and well-being. According to UB Securities (*) forecast, the combined GLP-1 market for obesity and diabetes will reach $129 billion by 2029, with 40 million users (with 44% based in USA) and a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%."

In addition to launching MedWell USA, the Company is in the process of establishing two more subsidiaries aimed at broadening its weight loss related operations. Furthermore, the Company is finalizing strategic joint ventures that will enable INTV to quickly and effectively penetrate the lucrative health and wellness market.

Integrated Ventures is committed to driving shareholder value by seizing high-growth opportunities within the health and wellness sector. The Company will provide regular updates as it advances its strategic plans and achieves key milestones.

In May, Hims & Hers Health, Inc., (NYSE: HIMS ) the leading health and wellness platform, announced the addition of GLP-1 injections to its comprehensive weight loss portfolio, giving customers an affordable way to consistently access safe, high-quality weight loss treatment.

From the news: The company now offers access to GLP-1 injections in addition to weight management oral medication kits, so that customers can truly personalize their weight loss experience. Providing access to compounded GLP-1s means eligible customers can use medications with the same active ingredient as Ozempic® and Wegovy® without navigating the shortages and costs that are currently limiting access to the branded medications. Through a partnership with a leading US manufacturer of generic and 503B compounded injectable medications, Hims & Hers can help millions of Americans who have obesity and are looking for help safely managing their weight.

"The core of our business is to offer a truly personalized experience that customers can trust and rely on," said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. "We've leveraged our size and scale to secure access to one of the highest-quality supplies of compounded GLP-1 injections available today. We're passing that access and value along to our customers, who deserve the highest standard of clinical safety and efficacy to meet their goals, and we're doing it in a safe, affordable way that others can't deliver."

Continued: According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), around 70% of American adults have obesity or are overweight, and losing 5 to 10% of that body weight can reduce weight-related health risks, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. GLP-1 medications can support healthy weight loss along with a reduced calorie diet and increased exercise by helping manage blood sugar levels, curb cravings and suppress appetite, so people eat less without feeling deprived.

In June, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced the presentation of preclinical data from a series of internally developed dual agonists of the amylin and calcitonin receptors at the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association. The presentation highlighted the effects of treatment on body weight, food intake and metabolic profile in healthy rats and diet-induced obese (DIO) mice as compared to control cohorts treated with vehicle or the dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist cagrilintide. The studies were summarized in a poster presentation at the annual scientific conference of the American Diabetes Association, held in Orlando, Florida in June of this year,

From the news: The study results demonstrate that Viking's series of dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists (DACRAs) reduced food intake in lean rats in the period from 0 - 72 hours following a single subcutaneous dosing. At 72 hours following a single subcutaneous dose, Viking's novel compounds resulted in up to 8% body weight reductions compared to vehicle-treated animals.

Continued: In a DIO mouse model, treatment with Viking's series of co-agonists for 24 days resulted in body weight reductions that were comparable to those achieved in cagrilintide-treated animals. Additionally, improvements in key metabolic markers, including blood glucose levels, were observed in DIO mice treated with the company's compounds for the 24-day time period.

Looking at the future for the sector, Research and Markets notes, "The companies are currently aiming on geographical expansion for increasing the sales output. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is expanding its business by investing in the manufacturing unit located in North Carolina. The company holds around 50.0% of the market share of GLP-1 receptor agonists and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, in July 2018, Sanofi invested about USD 74.1 million in China for establishing an R&D hub to enhance its global reach."

Continued: "The companies are also focusing on getting approval for other indications like obesity and major adverse cardiovascular events by authorities like the S, EMEA and others for the existing products to increase their life cycle."

