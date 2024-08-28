Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) Makes TSX Volume Leader List As Warrants Are Exercised With Acquisition Offer

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK )

The stock makes the TSX top volume leader list today as, up +0.0100, gaining 0.2079% on just under 4.6 Million shares as of this report.

The company previously announced it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated August 12, 2024 pursuant to which Fields Limited, through a 100% owned Canadian subsidiary, has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Osisko at a price of C$4.90 per Share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately C$2.16 billion on a fully diluted basis (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will be completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

The common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") issued on February 28, 2023, with an exercise price of C$4.00 per Share, are scheduled to expire on August 28, 2024. Any Shares issuable upon the exercise of such Warrants will be entitled to receive the Consideration of C$4.90 per Share pursuant to the Transaction.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 50% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 50% interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,300 square kilometers).

