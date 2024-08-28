Ascend Soars To No. 7 On Fortune's 2024 Best Small Workplaces List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ascend is Ranked No. 7 Among Best Small Workplaces in America

People, Culture, Growth

Company's Commitment to Employee Satisfaction and Well-being Recognized by Fortune and Great Place To Work® for a 6th Time

- Sandi Mundt, SVP Marketing

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Ascend, Inc. (formerly HRMS Solutions) for the 2024 Fortune Best Small Workplaces TM List. This is Ascend's sixth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 7. Earning that spot means that Ascend truly is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

"We're incredibly proud to be named a Best Small Workplace for the sixth time. This award validates our focus on employee well-being and professional growth, and reflects the hard work and dedication of our team members. Ascend is committed to creating a supportive environment where our employees can thrive," said Pam Parker, SVP Finance. "We're excited to continue building a workplace that prioritizes well-being and work/life flexibility."

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 31,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified TM companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.

Ascend's SVP Marketing Sandi Mundt said "Pinch me, I must be dreaming! Ascend just landed at #7 on the Great Place to Work Best Small Workplace list! Seriously, who knew that building a company where everyone feels valued and supported could lead to such amazing recognition?”

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size.”

In addition to making the list for the sixth time as a Best Small Workplace, Ascend has recertified for the ninth time as a Great Place to Work for 2024, with 99% of employees rating Ascend as a great place to work. Ascend also recently debuted on the Inc. 5000 list, coming in at No. 1575 among the 5,000 fastest-growing private American companies for 2024. The organization has demonstrated amazing growth as a services consulting organization and partner while preserving company culture that attracts and retains the best of the best as team members.

“Our journey at Ascend has been nothing short of remarkable. From our recent inclusion on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America to this magnificent placement on this Fortune Best Small WorkplacesTM, we're consistently raising the bar,” Ms. Mundt added.“These recognitions are not merely awards; they are validation of our commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive and proof that when you invest in your people and focus on growth, amazing things can happen. Watch out world, Ascend is on fire!"



###

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc., a partnership between HRMS Solutions and ATS Management Consulting, is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 110 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend's talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and valuable experience for every customer.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 31,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For AllTM Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.

Sandy Mussato

Ascend,Inc.

+1 800-726-7051

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.