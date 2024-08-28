Toyota Suspend Operation Of All Its Factories In Japan Due To Typhoon
8/28/2024 3:15:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The leading Japanese automobile concern Toyota Motor will
suspend the operation of all its factories in Japan from the
evening of August 28 in connection with the approach of the
powerful typhoon Shanshan, Azernews reports.
In total, we are talking about 14 assembly plants. The decision
was made due to the need to ensure the safety of employees, as well
as due to delays in the delivery of components in the event of road
closures.
More than 230 flights have been canceled in Japan due to the
approach of the typhoon. It is also planned to suspend the movement
of Shinkansen express trains and close a number of expressways when
the tropical storm reaches the coast of the country. The annual
nationwide disaster prevention exercises scheduled for September 1
have been canceled.
Now the Shanshan is located south of Kyushu Island and is moving
in a northeasterly direction. The speed of wind gusts in the area
of the passage of the tropical storm now reaches 45-60 m/s.
