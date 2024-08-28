Ukraine's General Staff: 111 Combat Engagements On Front Lines, Russians Step Up In Kupiansk And Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 111 combat clashes have taken place on the front lines with increased enemy's activities in the Kupiansk and Kurakhiv sectors.

This is according to the General Staff's updated information as of 16:00, August 28, posted on , as seen by Ukrinform.

"Today, the number of enemy's has increased to 111. The occupiers continue to concentrate their main efforts in the Pokrovsk sector, where they launched most of their attacks in Ukraine. The occupiers were also active in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove sectors," the message reads.

The areas in Sumy region along the Ukrainian-Russian border continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. Thus, the Russians dropped guided air bombs on Pustohorod, Bilopillia, Horile, and Basivka. Civil infrastructure facilities on the Russian territory are hit by the Russian army as well.

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders twice assaulted the Ukrainian positions near Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The battle is currently ongoing. The situation is under control. Also, the enemy dropped unguided air bombs from helicopters near Kozacha Lopan, Alisivka and Kudiivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched seventeen attacks on the Ukrainian positions. The Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy's assaults near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Novosadove. Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled eight attacks.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Spirne but was rebuffed.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian troops launched nine assaults near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. Hryhorivka also came under the strike with unguided air missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, as many as thirteen enemy's assaults have been launched. Today, the enemy attacked near Pivnichne, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York and Nelipivka. The battles near Nelipivka are currently ongoing in three locations. The aggressor launched an air strike targeting the settlement of Druzhba with unguided air missiles.

Currently, the largest number of clashes was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. Thus, throughout the day, the occupiers have attempted 34 times to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near eleven settlements. Almost half of all clashes took place near Selydove and Novohrodivka. The Ukrianian forces thwarted the enemy's onslaught and repelled a total of 23 enemy attacks in the sector. Other battles are currently in progress. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces 22 times, trying to push forward near Ukrainka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Karlivka. Almost half of those battles are still ongoing, including fierce fight near Karlivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders twice attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. The aviation was employed five times to launch strikes with unguided air missiles on Vuhledar and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the settlement of Stepove was hit by two glide bombs. The occupiers also launched two assaults near Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

No offensive operations were recorder in the Dnipro River sector. The enemy targeted Kozatske with unguided air missiles launched from the Su-25 plane.

Su-25in

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as many as 184 combat clashes have taken place on the front lines over the past day.