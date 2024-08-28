NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting: Allies Reaffirm Strong Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The NATO-Ukraine Council met on Wednesday following recent heavy Russian against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Allies strongly condemned Russia's indiscriminate strikes and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Ukraine's defences.

This is said in a statement published on the website , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles on a daily basis, saving countless lives. But Ukraine's ability to maintain their defences requires increased and more support. In the wake of the latest Russian assault, Allies today reaffirmed they are stepping up their military aid to Ukraine. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself against Russia's invasion. This is vital for Ukraine's ability to stay in the fight,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, said.

It is noted that since the start of Russia's full-fledged invasion, Allies have made unprecedented contributions to Ukraine's defences. At the NATO Summit in Washington in July, numerous Allies announced they will send Ukraine additional strategic air defence systems, including more Patriot batteries. Allies agreed that together they would provide a minimum of EUR 40 billion of security assistance in the next year. In addition, Allies agreed to coordinate security assistance and training for Ukraine, with a new NATO command taking on these tasks that will become operational in September.



“Wednesday's meeting was held at ambassadorial level and was convened at Ukraine's request. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov briefed Allies via video-link on the current security situation and priority capability needs,” the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 26, Russia launched another massive air attack on Ukraine. Fifteen regions across the country came under enemy missile and drone strikes. At least seven people were killed and 47 others were injured. Damage to energy facilities was reported in several regions. On August 27, the enemy continued missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and critical civilian infrastructure.