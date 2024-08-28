Tehran, Ashgabat Affirm Expanding Coop. In Various Fields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkmenistan leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov affirmed on Wednesday the strengthening and development of relations and cooperation between their countries in various fields.

Pezeshkian said in a press after receiving Berdimuhamedov in Tehran, "We held good and influential talks and reached strategic agreements between the two countries that we hope will result in expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields."

The Iranian President affirmed Tehran's commitment to the agreements concluded between the two countries and overcoming obstacles to their implementation and expanding bilateral relations.

For his part, Berdimuhamedov called for strengthening cooperation between the two countries, stressing at the same time his country's keenness to strengthen relations and cooperation with Iran at various levels.

During the visit, four joint cooperation agreements were signed in the field of developing gas cooperation, expanding customs cooperation and cooperation between the foreign ministries, in addition to the signing of an agreement of cooperation between the Iranian port of Amirabad and the Turkmenbashi port of Turkmenistan. (end)

