Washington Imposes Sanctions On Jewish Settlers In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli nongovernmental organization that provides material support to U.S.-designated outpost Meitarim Farm, and U.S.-designated individuals Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi and Zvi Bar Yosef.

"Extremist settler violence in the West causes intense human suffering, harms Israelآ's security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region," Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"It is critical that the of Israel hold accountable any individuals and entities responsible for violence against civilians in the West Bank," he stressed.

He added that after all 250 Palestinian residents of Khirbet Zanuta were forced to leave in late January, Hashomer Yosh volunteers fenced off the village to prevent the residents from returning, adding that the volunteers also provided support by grazing the herds and purporting to "guard" the outposts of U.S.-designated individuals.

He said that the State Department is also sanctioning Yitzhak Levi Filant (Filant), the civilian security coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank, noting that although Filantآ's role is akin to a security or law enforcement officer, he has engaged in malign activities outside the scope of his authority.

In February 2024, he led a group of armed settlers to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols to pursue and attack Palestinians in their lands and forcefully expel them from their lands.

He vowed that the United States would continue to take action to promote accountability for those who commit and support extremist violence affecting the West Bank. (end)

