60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (“60P” or the“Company”), a company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, announced today that on August 26, 2024 it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Stock LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement (the“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”), as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



The Company had been notified by Nasdaq on February 27, 2024 that it was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because its common stock had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days, which was achieved during the period between August 12, 2024 and August 23, 2024. The Company's closing price was $1.81 on August 23, 2024.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at .

