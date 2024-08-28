HBCU Green Fund Presents Greenfest 2024: A Celebration Of Sustainability, Culture, And Community Unity

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The HBCU Green Fund is proud to announce GreenFest 2024, a vibrant celebration of sustainability, culture, and the power of unity within the Black community on Saturday, September 7, at Truly Living Well in Atlanta, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The free, public event will feature food, live performances, eco workshops, activities for children, and an opportunity to meet V-103s Big Tigger who will broadcast live from the event.







GreenFest 2024 is not just an event – it's a movement. As an integral component of the HBCU Green Fund's commitment to environmental justice and sustainability, GreenFest offers attendees a chance to enjoy delicious plant-based, zero-waste food options and engage in demonstrations that highlight sustainable living practices. Whether you're working on environmental, climate, or democracy issues, eager to learn, or simply looking for a great time, GreenFest has something for everyone.

Popular comedian De'Anthony Turner will join Comedy Hype's CEO, Jon Aba, along with DJ Dolph, DJ Cavem (Dr. Letef), and performances by Ras Kofi, Bodile Balams, and Mausiki Scales & The Common Ground Collective. The family will enjoy a Kids Zone with storytelling, face painting, and a petting zoo. For our Facebooking seniors, we've created a Cool Zone where they can relax, while social media enthusiasts find plenty of Instagram-worthy moments to capture the day's excitement.

A special treat throughout the day is the HBCU Green Fund's presentation of the GreenFest 2024 Environmental Champion Awards, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to creating a greener, healthier, and more equitable community in Atlanta. This year's honorees include Daniel Blackman, Renaissance94; Auna Tyson, Strive Transit; Chandra Farley, City of Atlanta; Adrienne Rice, Sustainable Georgia; Raina Turner-Greenlea, Black Sustainability; and Jasmine Crowe; Goodr.

Truly Living Well Farm is conveniently located at 324 Lawton St. SW, within walking distance of the Atlanta University Center. For those driving to GreenFest, ample free parking will be available, and HBCU Green Fund's partner, Strive Transit, will provide free shuttles to and from the event.

Based in Atlanta, GA, with an office in Washington, DC, the HBCU Green Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and active leader in the Greening American Cities initiative in Atlanta. Working with historically black colleges and universities and in their surrounding communities, to advance environmental justice, the organization promotes student engagement in initiatives to address climate change and trains the next generation of global green leaders in the US and Africa through programs like the Atlanta University Center Clean Energy Fellows Program.

