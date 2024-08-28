HOUSE OF DANK BRINGS BACK DANKWAY EXPERIENCE AT ARTS, BEATS & EATS - CELEBRATING STRIDES IN CANNABIS AT FESTIVALS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Dank , is pleased to announce its return as a sponsor of Royal Oak Arts, Beats & Eats for the 4th consecutive year. The iconic festival, renowned for its celebration of art, music, and food for over two decades, is set to yet again feature House of Dank's inclusion of cannabis sales and consumption within the festival for a second straight year with the return of Dankland and Dankway .

Join House of Dank at Royal Oak Arts, Beats & Eats! Immerse yourself in Dankway, located on 7th Street, and enjoy cannabis sales and consumption or hang out in Dankland, located at 6th & Center, for some chill vibes and some of Metro Detroit's hottest rappers.

Dankway, located on Seventh Street between Washington Avenue and Center Street, features the sales and consumption of cannabis. Dankway has received full approval from the state of Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency and the city of Royal Oak, ensuring a safe and responsible environment for festival-goers over the age of 21 to indulge in cannabis products.

Be sure to come out and check out what our amazing brand partners have to offer-STIIIZY, Breeze, Mitten Extracts, MKX, North Coast, Pressure Pack, Platinum Vape, Muha Meds, Hytek, Presidential/Amnesia, Peninsula Gardens, Zoot and Top Smoke.

House of Dank's presence at Arts, Beats & Eats highlights innovations, products, and culture in the cannabis industry, offering areas to purchase and enjoy high-quality products from over 10 of the finest brands. "We aim to keep trailblazing this industry by fusing together cannabis culture, community, to not only bring people together but to create an inviting environment for those interested in exploring and enjoying a safe space. The goal is to create an unforgettable experience that welcomes both seasoned enthusiasts and the canna-curious," says Marvin Jamo, Owner of House of Dank.

In Dankland, you can discover limited edition merch, interactive photo opportunities, a car giveaway and yard games all designed to create the ultimate paradise. Live performances, including fire breathers, aerialists, DJs, and some of Michigan's up-and-coming artists, will keep the energy high. At night, immerse yourself in a dreamy atmosphere with LED clouds, and glow sticks, while giant balloons and beach balls add to the fun of the crowd. House of Dank is also bringing the Ultimate Grand Prize-a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport to be given away in December at the end of their High Ride Giveaway campaign.

Arts, Beats & Eats is scheduled to take place from August 30th to September 2nd, 2024, promising an extraordinary weekend filled with creativity, entertainment, and another momentous occasion for the cannabis industry. House of Dank extends a warm invitation to all cannabis enthusiasts and festival lovers, urging them to join in experiencing House of Dank at Arts, Beats & Eats, as the festival continues to embrace cultural diversity and foster a sense of unity through artistic expression and cannabis culture.

About House of Dank

At House of Dank our values are rooted in a deep commitment to the wellbeing of our customers. We believe in excellence, expertise, and community. We provide access to the finest products. Our knowledgeable team and our commitment to our community allow us to make a positive impact in Michigan and beyond. For more information, visit shophod or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

Contact: Angela Cataldo, [email protected]

SOURCE House Of Dank LLC