Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 7, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lululemon Athletica Inc. (“Lululemon” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LULU ) securities between December 7, 2023 and July 24, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Lululemon investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at ... to learn more about your rights.

On March 21, 2024, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 28, 2024, revealing the Company's growth was stagnating in the Americas region. Specifically, net revenue in the Americas grew 9% in the quarter and 12% in the fiscal year 2023, short of the 29% growth in the year-ago period and 12% growth in the previous quarter. On this news, the Company's share price fell $75.65, or 15.80%, to close at $403.19 per share on March 22, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 24, 2024, Bloomberg reported that several analysts posited Lululemon's inventory allocation seemed inconsistent, particularly as to the Breezethrough legging launched earlier that month, both in-store and online. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $9.31, or 3.3%, to close at $272.06 per share on July 24, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 25, 2024, before the market opened, Bloomberg reported that a Lululemon spokesperson told the agency that the Company“made the decision to pause on sales [of the Breezethrough yoga wear] for now to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience.” On this news, the Company's share price fell $24.74, or 9.09%, to close at $247.32 per share on July 25, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company's Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lululemon securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 7, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to ... , or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

...

