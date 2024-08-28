Sisters Of The Valley Offer Reward For The Return Of Stolen Facebook Business Page

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sisters of the Valley , a small but well-known business in the and wellness space, has been devastated by the loss of their business page-a cornerstone of their presence, sales, and community engagement for over a decade. On July 26th, the page was hacked and taken over by unknown individuals, leading to a catastrophic drop in sales and the suspension of payroll for their dedicated team.Despite following all proper channels, the case remains "in review" with Facebook, with no resolution in sight. To make matters worse, the hackers recently changed the page's name to a Dakota Johnson fan page, further compounding the distress and confusion for their followers.In a bold move to regain control of their business and livelihood, the Sisters of the Valley announced this week that they are offering a reward to anyone who can assist in the return of their Facebook page. This reward isn't just a monetary incentive-it's a heartfelt plea from a business on the brink."Our Facebook page was not just a social media account; it was our buying base, our connection to thousands of loyal customers, and a critical part of our identity," said Sister Camilla, who manages the social media accounts . "If our ancient mothers were robbed like this, they would have put up a reward for the return of their stolen business asset. Taking inspiration from them, we've decided to do the same.”The Sisters are offering a year's supply of their finest wellness products, valued at over $1,000, to the person who successfully helps them recover their stolen Facebook page. The details of the reward can be found in the announcement the Sisters made earlier this week.The Sisters urge anyone with connections at Facebook, cybersecurity experts, or individuals who may have the influence to expedite this process to step forward. This final attempt to recapture the stolen base reflects the women's unwavering commitment to saving their business and the community they've nurtured over the past decade.For more information or to offer assistance, please contact ....

