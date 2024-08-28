Delray Beach Nonprofit Roots And Wings Hosts 'Splash Into Reading' Event At IV Splash Hydration & Wellness In Boca Raton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roots and Wings

Justin Zepatos

Rosie Martin, Don Uselmann, Allyson Pillitteri, Alison Muccio, Rian Pillitteri, Sherry Zepatos, Ted Hoskinson

Caroline Smith and James Connor

The Boca Festival Days Event Welcomed a Diverse Group of Over 80 Attendees and Featured Children's Signings, Raffles, Complimentary Services & More

- Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roots and Wings , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on improving literacy for at-risk children in Palm Beach County, hosted a“Splash Into Reading” event on Wednesday, August 14 at IV Splash Hydration & Wellness (6877 SW 18th Street, Ste H121, Boca Raton, FL 33433), collaborating with IV Splash owners Allyson and Rian Pillitteri. The event welcomed a diverse group of over 80 attendees, including both local supporters and newcomers. It was part of Boca Chamber Festival Days, which unites local businesses with nonprofits to enhance awareness and raise funds for nonprofit Chamber Members.“I want to sincerely thank all those who helped make this event possible, especially the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce,” said Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings.“Also, thank you to our amazing partners and sponsors who made the event a huge success.”The Pulte Family Foundation and Justin Zepatos with Sterling Risk were the Literacy Sponsors for the event. Doug and Marcia Mithun, BlueIvy Communications, and Zappitell Law Firm were additional sponsors. Partners included the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, IV Splash Hydration & Wellness Center, Enchanted Knot Fairy Hair, Giz Kids Foundation and Bolay.Roots and Wings was launched in 2016 with a mission to support and encourage children's reading skills and teachers who inspire learning. Upon the death of his wife Anne, Ted Hoskinson founded Roots and Wings as the realization of a dream he and Anne had shared to positively impact the quality of life for disadvantaged children. The charity's name is the one that Anne had carefully chosen to represent the impact that she and Ted had envisioned.Roots and Wings is committed to enhancing educational outcomes in the South Florida community by providing critical support to students who need the most help in mastering reading skills. The organization also focuses on honoring the dedicated teachers who tirelessly inspire and educate children every day. With a leadership team passionate about fostering curiosity and a love for learning, Roots and Wings is dedicated to encouraging and rewarding Master Teachers who partner in helping children become strong readers and lifelong learners.About Roots and WingsFounded in 2016, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit organization focuses on improving literacy rates and ensuring every child in Palm Beach County has the tools they need to succeed. Roots and Wings' mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing a tutoring and mentoring program to help improve reading, writing, and comprehension skills. Roots and Wings operates two key initiatives: Project Uplift, a free, small group, after-school tutorial program aimed at helping students in grades 1-3 who are reading one or two grades below grade level attain reading proficiency by the end of third grade; and The Above and Beyond Awards, a recognition program that honors outstanding teachers and staff chosen by their peers who go above and beyond to support their students, their school, and their community. Today, the organization collaborates with 16 schools, countless teachers and volunteers, and approximately 1,300 students to implement the Roots and Wings programs and create a supportive educational environment. Learn more at .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.