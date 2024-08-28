EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SAF-HOLLAND opens new Tech Center in Pune, India

28.08.2024 / 13:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND opens new Tech Center in Pune, India



Bessenbach (Germany), August 28, 2024. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, announces the opening of its new Tech Center India (TCI), which will play a central role as a globally integrated location for research and development activities.

“The new Tech Center India is an important addition to our global R&D network and part of our corporate strategy to expand our global backbone in the area of development. It is an important step in mastering the increasing complexity at system level and, among other things, deepening our expertise in the software area to further develop our mechatronic systems,” said Christoph Günter, President EMEA & CTO, and adds:“With the establishment of the TCI, we are strategically well positioned to drive innovation and expand our competitive advantage in the industry.”

The TCI will play a key role in the development of software for SAF-HOLLAND's mechatronic products, such as the Electronic Braking System for trailers, where the company sees strong growth potential due to its strong market position in the trailer sector and the increasing global demand for mechatronic safety systems. TCI employees will also help to meet increasing regulatory requirements, such as cyber security legislation.

The location in Pune, India, near where SAF-HOLLAND already operates a production site under the YORK brand, was carefully selected due to its strategic advantages. The new Tech Centre is an important part of SAF-HOLLAND's global R&D strategy and will contribute to achieving its long-term goals. By expanding its capacities in India, the company is not only expanding its global R&D and IT backbone, but also strengthening its commitment to deliver innovative and high-quality solutions to customers worldwide.

Contact:

Dana Unger



VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 949 ...

Alexander Pöschl Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 117 ...

Michael Schickling Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 617 ...



About SAF-HOLLAND SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, and buses. With its around 6,000 dedicated employees worldwide, the company generated sales of EUR 2.11 billion in 2023.

The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, Neway, KLL and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2023. SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.

SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at

28.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE Hauptstraße 26 63856 Bessenbach Germany Phone: +49 6095 301-949 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000SAFH001 WKN: SAFH00 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1976893



End of News EQS News Service