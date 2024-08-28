Annual General Meeting Of Netfonds AG With High Shareholder Approval
Annual General Meeting of Netfonds AG with high shareholder approval
Hamburg, 28 August 2024 - Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the financial industry, held its Annual General Meeting in Hamburg yesterday. Of the company's share capital, 58.32 per cent of all no-par value shares were represented.
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Klaus Schwantge welcomed the shareholders and guided them through the event. During the course of the Annual General Meeting, CEO Martin Steinmeyer and CFO Peer Reichelt reported on the 2023 financial year and presented the company's latest developments and strategies.
All items on the agenda that were put to the vote were approved with very high approval ratings in line with the management's proposal. The payment of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share was also approved. The resolutions were passed in detail as follows:
| Agenda item
| Resolution proposal
| Consent
| TOP 2
| Accepted
| 94.65 %
| TOP 3a
| Accepted
| 92.75 %
| TOP 3b
| Accepted
| 94.65 %
| TOP 3c
| Accepted
| 93.80 %
| TOP 3d
| Accepted
| 94.62 %
| TOP 4a
| Accepted
| 94.56 %
| TOP 4b
| Accepted
| 92.96 %
| TOP 4c
| Accepted
| 94.65 %
| TOP 5
| Accepted
| 94.65 %
| TOP 6a
| Accepted
| 93.07 %
| TOP 6b
| Accepted
| 93.07 %
| TOP 6c
| Accepted
| 93.07 %
| TOP 7
| Accepted
| 94.63 %
| TOP 8
| Accepted
| 94.63 %
| TOP 9
| Accepted
| 94.61 %
Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at
Contact
Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Investor Relations
Philip Angrabeit
Phone: +49 40 822 267 142
E-mail: ...
About the Netfonds Group
The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.
